ORGANIZING HELP A group of lawmakers said that Taiwan should develop a way to allow people to donate masks and for other countries to request medical supplies

Taiwanese who are able to should consider donating masks to other nations to aid the global fight against COVID-19, Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance in Taiwan executive director Lin Shih-chia (林世嘉) said yesterday.

Taiwan’s medical capabilities have drawn global attention, particularly after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday announced that the nation would donate 10 million masks to countries affected by the pandemic. The donation includes 2 million to the US, 7 million to Europe and 1 million to diplomatic allies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Appreciative remarks from some of those nations have been posted on social media, including from the European Commission and the US Security Council.

Mask donations are not just for earning goodwill toward a bid to join the WHO, although the world would be better if Taiwan were included, Lin said.

Through donations, the public would learn to cherish the nation’s medical resources, while the world can see the caring side of Taiwan, she said.

The nation has received help from the US and the global community, and now it is able to give something in return, she added.

Showcasing Taiwan’s medical expertise is the best way to push for it to join the WHO, as protesting its exclusion has often been met with political pressure, she said.

This is the moment to show Taiwan’s medical power to the world, she added.

Prior to Tsai’s announcement, several lawmakers had been planning a news conference to encourage members of the public to donate masks to other countries, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) said yesterday.

They are also urging the government to develop a platform that allows people to donate masks and for other countries to make requests for medical supplies, he said.

For example, the government can add an “international medical aid” option to its online mask order system, so that people can make contributions to the global community, he said.

Given the nation’s medical strength, the government should develop a corresponding strategy to consolidate the nation’s footing in the global community, international law specialist Sung Cheng-en (宋承恩) said.

Taiwan is able to export its medical services, and any medical exports should be allowed after domestic needs are met, he said.

It would be symbolically meaningful if Taiwan becomes a nation known for exporting medical resources, he said, urging the government to plan its next steps to boost the nation’s international presence.