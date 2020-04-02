NCC clears way for Chunghwa Telecom’s 5G service

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Chunghwa Telecom is on track to launch 5G services in the third quarter of this year after the National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday approved its information security plan.

To offer 5G services, a telecom must submit a business plan and an information security plan, which must be approved by the telecommunications authority.

Chunghwa Telecom’s business plan was approved last week by the commission. It is the only telecom to have secured approval for both its 5G business and information security plans.

With the approvals, it can start preparing to launch 5G services.

The telecom’s information security plan was approved after it provided additional information on how it plans to gauge risks; enforce measures to safeguard and control information security; install infrastructure to protect information security; and detect potential threats within a specific time frame, as well as protect users’ personal data when implementing such measures, the commission said, adding that it would inspect the company’s 5G services based on these items.

Taiwan Mobile’s business plan has also been approved, the NCC said, but added that because the telecom had previously leased its 4G network to Asia Pacific Telecom without first seeking its permission — which resulted in each firm being fined NT$16.5 million (US$544,411 at the current exchange rate) — the approval came with several conditions.

Taiwan Mobile is required to focus on its capacity to handle consumer complaints in the initial stage of offering 5G services, the NCC said.

If it plans to share its core network with other telecoms, it should first file an application to change its business plan based on telecommunications regulations, the commission said, adding that subscribers using the same 5G network must be treated equally and must be clearly informed about the partnership in the user agreement.

If Taiwan Mobile wants to share its spectrum with other carriers, it must also file an application in advance, which has to be approved by the commission, it said.

The company is obligated to increase its network capacity if it proves inadequate to serve all subscribers, the commission added.

Taiwan Mobile has indicated that it would continue its partnership with Asia Pacific Telecom, which dropped out of the bidding for 5G spectrum in the 3.5 gigahertz frequency band, NCC spokesman Hsiao Chi-hung (蕭祈宏) said, adding that Taiwan Mobile’s information security plan was still under review.

Far EasTone Telecommunication’s business plan was approved last week, but it was asked to provide more information for its information security plan before a review could continue.

Asia Pacific Telecom and Taiwan Star have yet to secure approvals for their business and information security plans.

Separately yesterday, Television Broadcasts Satellite (TVBS) vice chairman Arthur Ting (丁廣鋐) told the NCC that the TV network has not held a board meeting in eight months, adding that he does not have any information about the network’s financial status or personnel changes.

Ting, who holds a 35 percent stake in the network, made the remarks in an interview with the agency’s commissioners, who are reviewing the network’s application for management change.

The agency quoted Ting as saying that he had recommended against TVBS chairman Chen Wen-chi (陳文琦) also assuming the position of president.

The network has two news channels, so it would be better to hire a professional as president, Ting was quoted as saying.

Ting also reportedly said that he agreed with the commission’s proposal that the network stipulate ethical guidelines for its newsroom.

Following the interview, the commission said it has asked TVBS to address three issues in written statements before it continues reviewing the management change application.

The network’s management came under public scrutiny because Chen, who is also chairman of VIA Technologies and is married to HTC founder Cher Wang (王雪紅), does not have experience managing a media organization.

The network was also asked to explain why it removed an interview with American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty from its Web site after broadcasting it just once on cable TV before local elections in November 2018.