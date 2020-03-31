Former premier Hau Pei-tsun (郝柏村) passed away yesterday at the age of 100, his family said.
Hau passed away at 2:47pm at the Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei due to multiple organ failure, according to a statement released by the office of his son, former Taipei mayor and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌).
Hau Pei-tsun was born in August 1919 in China’s Jiangsu Province. He served as chief of the general staff of the Republic of China Armed Forces from December 1981 until his retirement as an army general in December 1989.
Photo: CNA
He then served as minister of national defense from 1989 to 1990 and as premier from 1990 to 1993.
In the statement, Hau Lung-bin said his father devoted his whole life to the nation.
“In my mind, he was a real hero, ” Hau Lung-bin said, adding that despite being a career soldier and preparing for war his whole life, Hau Pei-tsun was afraid that a war would break out and hoped for lasting peace and safety for Taiwan.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family would not hold a funeral service at this time, as the government is discouraging public gatherings, he said, adding that a service would be held later.
The Presidential Office offered its condolences to the family.
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said in a statement the party offers its deepest condolences to the former premier’s family.
“The KMT will forever remember the legendary life of ‘Uncle Hau,’” he added.
The Ministry of National Defense in a statement said that Hau Pei-tsun was a disciplined man, believing that one must embody what one teaches.
He dedicated his life to serving his country and is a role model for all members of the military, the ministry said.
He endeavored for the development and renovation of the armed forces and its equipment, oversaw the restructuring of the military, and witnessed the completion of the research and deployment of the Indigenous Defense Fighter, as well as the research and development of the Sky Bow, Sky Sword and Hsiung Feng II missiles throughout his career, it added.
Former president Lee Teng-hui’s (李登輝) office director Wang Yen-chun (王燕軍) said that Hau Pei-tsun is considered a general of renown and had enjoyed good fortune throughout his long life.
Additional reporting by Sherry Hsiao and Yang Chun-hui
An improvised protective device for use when intubating patients designed by Taiwanese doctor Lai Hsien-yung (賴賢勇) is being adopted in the Philippines to help doctors there stay safe amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. “We made this acrylic aerosol box for my sister Dra. Frances Legaspi for Antipolo Doctors Hospital. Credits to Dr Lai Hsien-yung for the concept and design,” Anton Legaspi, whose family owns a business that makes customized designs, said on Facebook on Monday. The hospital is in Antipolo, about 25km east of Manila. Legaspi’s post was accompanied by several photographs of the box and a short demonstration video
Nearly 60 percent of Kaohsiung residents polled said that they would vote to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), think tank Taiwan Brain Trust, which conducted the survey, said yesterday. A petition to recall the mayor is undergoing a second review and if it is passed, a vote is to be held in the latter half of June. Of those polled, 69.7 percent said that they would participate in a vote, while 56 percent said they would still participate if there was a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections. The data showed that, irrespective of the COVID-19 pandemic, Han would likely
FALSE INFORMATION: The report quoted the mother of a British woman quarantined in Taiwan as saying that her daughter and the daughter’s partner are ‘in prison-like conditions’ A BBC report that quotes Britons’ complaints about quarantine conditions they experienced in Taiwan is not true, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, expressing regret over damage done to the nation’s reputation for competent disease-prevention measures. The BBC report published on Wednesday quoted the mother of a British woman quarantined in Taiwan as saying that her daughter and the daughter’s partner were quarantined on Wednesday last week and are being kept “in prison-like conditions.” “The room is filthy. She has no hot water and nowhere to wash her clothes,” the mother was quoted as saying, without naming the location of
ODD TIMING: Taiwan has called Chinese drills around the Taiwan Strait provocative and urged Beijing to focus on combating COVID-19 rather than harass its neighbor China yesterday accused the US of playing a dangerous game with its support for Taiwan, after a US warship passed through Taiwan Strait. China has been angered by the administration of US President Donald Trump stepping up support for the nation, such as through more arms sales, US patrols near Taiwan and last month’s visit to Washington by former premier and vice president-elect William Lai (賴清德). US Seventh Fleet spokesman Lieutenant Anthony Junco said the guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell conducted “a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Wednesday, in line with international law. “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US’ commitment