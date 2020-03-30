County councilor detained in Miaoli corruption probe

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Prosecutors have detained Miaoli County Councilor Chiang Chun-kuei (江村貴) over a corruption scandal involving the hiring of public sector workers dating from his time as mayor of Touwu Township (頭屋).

Chiang, 57, secretary-general of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus at the Miaoli County Council, served as the township’s mayor from 2011 to 2018.

He was detained on Thursday after prosecutors raided seven locations in the township and held him and 12 others for questioning.

A district court judge approved prosecutors’ request for Chiang to be held in detention with restricted communications, citing sufficient evidence of his involvement, along with the likelihood of him colluding with other suspects and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors said Chiang was alleged to have received bribes related to public construction projects and in exchange for approving the hiring of employees, reportedly mostly in the public sanitary and environmental protection departments.

Chiang and six others, including contractors and township employees who reportedly paid for their jobs, could be charged with contravening the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例), prosecutors said.

Those six were later released on bail ranging from NT$50,000 to NT$100,000.

The six others picked up in the raids on Thursday were questioned as witnesses.

In other developments on Thursday, more officials were detained as part of a corruption probe in Hsinchu County in connection with several real-estate projects in Hukou Township (湖口), including Deputy Fire Chief Chen Chung-chen (陳中振).

Chen was placed in detention with restricted communications.

Prosecutors are probing the dealings of a construction company owner surnamed Huang (黃), who was questioned last month and later released on NT$100,000 bail.

Chen allegedly colluded with Huang’s firm and other county officials to go easy on fire safety, wastewater treatment and other building code inspections, prosecutors said.

The probe was launched last month, and the deputy chief of the Environmental Protection Agency and the head of the Consumer Protection Agency have been implicated so far.