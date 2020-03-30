Taichung is set to become the first of the nation’s six special municipalities to ban residents under the age of 18 from using or possessing e-cigarettes, starting in September.
Under the Taichung Autonomous Act for E-Cigarette Hazards Prevention (台中市電子煙危害防制自治條例) passed by the Taichung City Council on Wednesday, provision of e-cigarettes or related items to minors or pregnant women is to be punishable by a fine between NT$10,000 and N$50,000, as of Sept. 28.
Using e-cigarettes at schools, museums and movie theaters or on public transportation systems is also to be banned, with violators liable to fines ranging from NT$2,000 to NT$10,000.
Photo: Lin Ching-lun, Taipei Times
The Taichung Department of Health said a census by the Ministry of Health and Welfare found that the number of teenagers and other young people using e-cigarettes has been rising annually and poses a hazard to health.
E-cigarettes had fallen between the regulatory cracks as they are not considered a tobacco product under the terms of the Tobacco Hazard and Prevention Act (菸害防治法), the Taichung City Government said.
Department director Tseng Tzu-chan (曾梓展) said most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, and there have been cases abroad where they have contained amphetamines, marijuana, formaldehyde, acetaldehyde and other substances, which could prove to be addictive over time or cause health risks.
There have also been cases of e-cigarettes exploding, Tseng said.
The new ordinance would help reduce the use of e-cigarettes by teens and young adults, as well as protect defined areas and public spaces from vapors from such products, he said.
MISINFORMATION: The 100,000 masks given to ally Paraguay were bought in other Latin American nations, not made in Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Taiwan has not yet reached a point where it can export masks to diplomatic allies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, dismissing as misinformation online reports that it gave away masks to curry favor with a diplomatic ally. “Taiwan provides med-ical aid to diplomatic allies based upon specific circumstances,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said, adding that the supplements donated by Taiwan were all purchased locally in allied countries, in accordance with their needs. “The time is not yet ripe” for Taiwan to export medical supplies, such as surgical masks, to diplomatic allies, until
An improvised protective device for use when intubating patients designed by Taiwanese doctor Lai Hsien-yung (賴賢勇) is being adopted in the Philippines to help doctors there stay safe amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. “We made this acrylic aerosol box for my sister Dra. Frances Legaspi for Antipolo Doctors Hospital. Credits to Dr Lai Hsien-yung for the concept and design,” Anton Legaspi, whose family owns a business that makes customized designs, said on Facebook on Monday. The hospital is in Antipolo, about 25km east of Manila. Legaspi’s post was accompanied by several photographs of the box and a short demonstration video
Nearly 60 percent of Kaohsiung residents polled said that they would vote to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), think tank Taiwan Brain Trust, which conducted the survey, said yesterday. A petition to recall the mayor is undergoing a second review and if it is passed, a vote is to be held in the latter half of June. Of those polled, 69.7 percent said that they would participate in a vote, while 56 percent said they would still participate if there was a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections. The data showed that, irrespective of the COVID-19 pandemic, Han would likely
FALSE INFORMATION: The report quoted the mother of a British woman quarantined in Taiwan as saying that her daughter and the daughter’s partner are ‘in prison-like conditions’ A BBC report that quotes Britons’ complaints about quarantine conditions they experienced in Taiwan is not true, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, expressing regret over damage done to the nation’s reputation for competent disease-prevention measures. The BBC report published on Wednesday quoted the mother of a British woman quarantined in Taiwan as saying that her daughter and the daughter’s partner were quarantined on Wednesday last week and are being kept “in prison-like conditions.” “The room is filthy. She has no hot water and nowhere to wash her clothes,” the mother was quoted as saying, without naming the location of