National Chengchi University (NCCU) and the Ministry of Education are investigating an alleged fight between a professor and a student over a disagreement over wing chun, a Chinese martial art, the university said yesterday.
A post on a Facebook page used by NCCU students said that during a lecture on insurance law, a student told the professor that “wing chun is only used for close-quarters combat and can only best farmers.”
Notable practitioners of wing chun include Ip Man (葉問) and Bruce Lee (李小龍).
Photo provided by National Chengchi University
The professor asked the student to spar with him and the student was given the first opportunity to strike, the Facebook post said.
The professor taunted the student, repeatedly saying: “Come on,” and hit the student in the head and stomach multiple times, despite the student acknowledging that he had been wrong about wing chun, the post said.
The student nearly fell out of a window, a comment on the post said.
The professor insisted that he had not instigated the fight and was simply giving the student an opportunity to learn that wing chun is not useful only in close-quarters combat, the post said.
Commenters claiming to be part of the class wrote that the professor has said: “Brute force has, since the days of antiquity, always been the most efficient manner of resolving conflict.”
Another comment jokingly said that “wing chun is not used only to beat farmers, but also students,” while another said that the student “learned his lesson for mouthing off to the professor.”
The NCCU Student Affairs Office said that the institute’s military instructor was concerned about the student’s injuries and called on people in the class who recorded the incident to show it the footage.
