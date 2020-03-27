The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has moved up plans to start taking the temperatures of passengers at some of its bigger stations to Wednesday next week after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers criticized it for not planning to start such a program until mid-May.
DPP legislators Lai Hui-yuan (賴惠員), Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書), Wang Mei-hui (王美惠) and Huang Shih-chieh (黃世杰) yesterday questioned why the TRA was waiting until the middle of May to take the temperature of all passengers, when the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) began doing so as of the middle of this month.
They urged the agency to move faster so that it would not become a loophole in the nation’s disease-prevention network.
The agency later announced that people wanting to enter all 34 of its special-class and first-class stations must have their temperatures taken first as of Wednesday.
It has 241 stations nationwide, and it is not easy to acquire thermometers these days, although it placed orders for them last month, the agency said.
It is also recruiting people with nursing or healthcare backgrounds to take people’s temperatures at 20 large stations, it added.
With the help of the Central Epidemic Command Center, it plans to implement the temperature-taking in phases, it said.
Of the 34 stations that would begin taking temperatures next week, 22 would use infrared imaging and 12 would use forehead thermometers, with the goal of measuring about 70 percent of the passengers accessing the stations, it said.
“We would quickly implement the same requirement at the rest of our stations, but the progress depends on whether we have enough forehead thermometers and if we have enough personnel to do so,” it said, adding that it aims for the policy to be implemented at all stations by April 30.
People who have a temperature of at least 37.5°C would be measured a second time, and if the reading is the same, they would be asked to return home or seek medical attention, it said.
ATTACKED: The patrol cutter, accompanied by two other vessels, was clearing illegal fishing nets when the fishing boats rammed it. Repairs are expected to cost NT$1.2m Taiwan’s newest Coast Guard Administration (CGA) patrol vessel was damaged after being rammed by Chinese fishing boats near Kinmen County. It was the second confrontation this month in which shots were fired to repel Chinese fishing boats. Chen Chien-wen (陳建文), chief of the coast guard’s Offshore Flotilla No. 9 unit for Kinmen County, said that on Monday a dozen Chinese fishing boats entered Taiwan’s territorial waters near Little Kinmen (小金門), also known as Lieyu (烈嶼), close to the coast of China’s Fujian Province. “We are happy to report that no coast guard personnel were hurt in the incident, but the new CGA
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday experienced an influx of Taiwanese returning from Europe and the US, many of whom said they had returned despite higher ticket prices as they are concerned about family members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 5am and 7am yesterday, 17 flights landed at the airport carrying 2,400 passengers, many of them from Australia and the US, Taoyuan International Airport Corp data showed. The attire of some of the arriving passengers — masks, goggles and some with full biohazard suits — demonstrated the severity of the pandemic in the nations in which they originated, the airport company said. A returning
While an annual wheat festival in Taichung’s Daya District (大雅) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entrance to the region’s golden wheat fields remain free for visitors, attracting scores of picture-taking tourists. Taichung’s Daya and Waipu (外埔) districts are the nation’s biggest and second-biggest wheat growing regions respectively, with the festival drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year. Despite the cancelation of the festival, which was scheduled for Saturday last week, tourists have continued to visit the golden wheat fields, especially crop circles created by Waipu farmers and student volunteers, who stamped on the crops with their feet to
Each local government must implement disease prevention policies based on its own considerations, so they cannot be identical, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. Her remarks were in response to questions about why Taipei did not follow New Taipei City in closing all public sports centers, activity centers and museums for 14 days, starting on Friday. New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) made the sudden announcement to close those areas at the opening of a public sports center on Thursday to reduce gatherings of people in confined spaces and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as a person confirmed