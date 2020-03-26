Authorities in central Taiwan yesterday fined three people for breaching their home quarantine.
Police in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City (員林) questioned a man, surnamed Chen (陳), and his wife, surnamed Hsieh (謝), for contravening their 14-day home quarantine after returning from Europe.
Police said they were tipped off by residents, who saw the couple outdoors. With the help of street surveillance cameras, they were able track the duo down. They found that Chen had driven a car to work, while Hsieh said she went out to buy medical supplies at a drugstore.
“The couple returned to Taiwan from Europe the previous week and, as ordered by health authorities, they were to stay home for 14 days to prevent the spread of the Wuhan virus,” Yuanlin Police Precinct Chief Hung Wen-hung (洪文宏) told reporters.
Hung said the couple was fined NT$300,000 (US$9,893) each for breaching the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Recovery (特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例規定).
People under quarantine should ask relatives or friends for assistance and delivery of essential goods, he added.
In Chiayi, police caught a quarantine breaker by accident at a traffic stop.
Police noticed a man on a motorcycle while he was waiting for the lights to change because his helmet was not fastened.
They approached the man, surnamed Lee (李), and while checking his identity, found that he had breached his home quarantine after returning from Malaysia.
Lee could be fined up to NT$1 million for breaking quarantine, they said.
In New Taipei City, prosecutors summoned Harry Lee (李來希), head of the Alliance for Monitoring Pension Reform, to appear in court on Monday next week for allegedly spreading misinformation on Facebook.
Harry Lee, known for his vocal opposition to the government’s pension reform measures, had posted a photograph of a fatal accident on March 13 in which a female motorist was killed by a truck on a street in Hsinchu City.
The motorist “was run over and died, because she was going to wait in line to buy medical masks,” Harry Lee wrote on Facebook.
Ministry of Justice officials said that an investigation showed the motorist was killed when she was trying to change to an inside lane because of an illegally parked van.
The incident had nothing to do with lining up to buy masks, they said.
The Criminal Investigation Bureau also received complaints about Harry Lee’s post and after reviewing the evidence, sent him a notice to appear at the bureau to answer questions about the complaint.
After Harry Lee ignored the notice, New Taipei City prosecutors issued a summons for him to appear in court for allegedly spreading misinformation about the pandemic.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday experienced an influx of Taiwanese returning from Europe and the US, many of whom said they had returned despite higher ticket prices as they are concerned about family members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 5am and 7am yesterday, 17 flights landed at the airport carrying 2,400 passengers, many of them from Australia and the US, Taoyuan International Airport Corp data showed. The attire of some of the arriving passengers — masks, goggles and some with full biohazard suits — demonstrated the severity of the pandemic in the nations in which they originated, the airport company said. A returning
ATTACKED: The patrol cutter, accompanied by two other vessels, was clearing illegal fishing nets when the fishing boats rammed it. Repairs are expected to cost NT$1.2m Taiwan’s newest Coast Guard Administration (CGA) patrol vessel was damaged after being rammed by Chinese fishing boats near Kinmen County. It was the second confrontation this month in which shots were fired to repel Chinese fishing boats. Chen Chien-wen (陳建文), chief of the coast guard’s Offshore Flotilla No. 9 unit for Kinmen County, said that on Monday a dozen Chinese fishing boats entered Taiwan’s territorial waters near Little Kinmen (小金門), also known as Lieyu (烈嶼), close to the coast of China’s Fujian Province. “We are happy to report that no coast guard personnel were hurt in the incident, but the new CGA
While an annual wheat festival in Taichung’s Daya District (大雅) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entrance to the region’s golden wheat fields remain free for visitors, attracting scores of picture-taking tourists. Taichung’s Daya and Waipu (外埔) districts are the nation’s biggest and second-biggest wheat growing regions respectively, with the festival drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year. Despite the cancelation of the festival, which was scheduled for Saturday last week, tourists have continued to visit the golden wheat fields, especially crop circles created by Waipu farmers and student volunteers, who stamped on the crops with their feet to
Each local government must implement disease prevention policies based on its own considerations, so they cannot be identical, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. Her remarks were in response to questions about why Taipei did not follow New Taipei City in closing all public sports centers, activity centers and museums for 14 days, starting on Friday. New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) made the sudden announcement to close those areas at the opening of a public sports center on Thursday to reduce gatherings of people in confined spaces and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as a person confirmed