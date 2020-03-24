Photographer helping strays get adopted

By Cheng Hui-wen and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A Taipei-based pet photographer is helping animal shelters take portraits of strays for free, hoping that this would help them get adopted.

Yang Ching-wei (楊精偉), who used to run a wedding photo studio, said his love of pets and the feeling that animals are easier to work with than people motivated him to switch to being a pet photographer.

“I also wanted to try photographing different content. When I started photographing pets I looked for a shelter to cooperate with, thinking that if the pictures were good it could benefit the shelter,” he said.

Strays or abandoned animals spend a lot of time in shelters, and if he could help them get adopted by spending a couple of hours photographing them and editing the photographs, it would be worth it, Yang said.

“I’m simply putting my profession to work to help these stray cats and dogs, but there are many people who help strays — I’m just a small part of that,” he said.

Yang said he prefers to capture the natural movements of his subjects, and never forces them to hold poses or sit in certain spots when photographing them.

“Animals are naturally beautiful. I just want to capture that beauty,” he said

Some animals in the shelter were abused before and others were not used to seeing strangers, so they looked scared when he first arrived at the shelter, he said, adding that he spent a lot of time to earn their trust.

“You can see how an animal feels in a photograph, so I always look for ways to make them feel safe,” he said.

Yang also uploads phoographs from the shelter to the Facebook page for his company, Something Studio, as well as other platforms that connect potential pet owners with animals for adoption, he said, adding that this helps improve the animals’ chances of adoption.

Yang, who works alone at his studio, said he would not give up, despite the tough workload.

“I will not give up, because I love the animals,” he said.

“There was one dog waiting a year for adoption who found an owner four days after I posted its picture. Helping it find a home felt really great,” he said.