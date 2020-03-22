A coffee shop owner, who was previously a nurse, created a “4D” latte art sculpture of Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to thank him for recognizing the efforts of frontline nurses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Few people understand the painstaking nature of a nurse’s job, but Chen gave several pep talks to nurses, recognizing and validating their hard work, Tseng Hsiao-chiao (曾筱喬), who runs a coffee shop in Pingtung County’s Chaojhou Township (潮州), said on Monday.
Touched by Chen’s support for frontline nurses, Tseng said she used special techniques to craft the sculpture of Chen holding a microphone with a speech bubble on the side with the words: “Wear a mask, wash hands frequently and take your temperature.”
Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times
Some people have visited the shop to take phtographs with the creation, she said.
Tseng said that the difference between “3D” and “4D” latte art is that the former involves frothed milk, while the latter is a combination of frothed milk and whipped cream, creating a sculpture that can remain in place for about 20 to 30 minutes at room temperature, longer than a “3D” one would.
If kept in a freezer, in can last even longer, she added.
It took her about four hours to make each version of the sculpture, but the first three or four attempts did not accurately depict the tired and determined expression on his face, she said.
Nurses often must work late and have few opportunities to eat at work, with some relying on merely a cup of bubble tea for energy, which can result in shaky hands and dizziness, Tseng said.
She once carried a lunch box to work when she was still a nurse, but found that she did not have a minute to eat it during the whole day, she said.
Taiwan has earned praise from other countries for early preventive efforts against the coronavirus, and the contributions made by medical staff cannot go unnoticed, she said, adding that she is standing with the profession despite her change of career.
