The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) yesterday said it had questioned two women for allegedly circulating fake news about the pandemic, while the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) said that more than 70 percent of the cases of misinformation about COVID-19 originated in China.
After receiving complaints from the public, the two suspects were identified and questioned, CIB Seventh Investigation Corps officer Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said, adding that their case has been forwarded to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office.
Both are Taipei residents, one surnamed Lin (林), 30, and the other surnamed Huang (黃), 36, Hsu said.
The duo distributed messages on the Line app alleging that three recently confirmed COVID-19 cases were from the same household living on Wujia Road in Kaohsiung’s Fongshan District (鳳山), and that the parent of a student at Taipei American School was infected with the virus after taking a trip to Japan.
Both were found to be false, investigators said.
“We double-checked the information with the Central Epidemic Command Center and the Kaohsiung Department of Health, and found that the messages were false,” Hsu said. “The duo had deliberately spread misinformation, causing public fear and anxiety.”
Judicial officials are to charge the two with breaching Article 14 of the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Restoration (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), which stipulates: “Individuals who spread rumors or disinformation about COVID-19 that risk harming the public interest can face a maximum prison term of three years and a possible fine of NT$3 million [US$98,341]”
MJIB Director-General Leu Wen-jong (呂文忠) said that since the middle of last month, his agency had investigated 271 suspected cases of misinformation about the virus.
“Of the 271, 196 cases were found to have originated in China, accounting for more than 70 percent,” he told a news briefing on Wednesday, adding that 35 people in 25 of these cases have been charged.
There was a spike in the last two weeks of last month, as Chinese netizens stepped up their misinformation campaign, which has continued into this month, MJIB Information Security Department head Chang Yu-jen (張尤仁) said.
“Our assessment indicated that Chinese netizens had carried out three waves of coordinated attacks to spread misinformation and fake news in Taiwan. Some were ‘revenge’ for the [Taiwanese] government banning exports of masks to China and other countries. In other instances, it was due to disputes on online forums with Taiwanese netizens blaming China for letting the Wuhan virus get out of hand,” Chang said.
He cited several particularly vicious rumors, such as former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) or vice president-elect William Lai (賴清德) dying from coronavirus, or that “there were dead bodies all over Taiwan waiting for cremation.”
All the messages had IP addresses in China, he said.
There were also 59 cases of Taiwanese circulating false reports about a shortage of goods in shops and supermarkets, and 36 cases alleging a shortage of medical items and supplies to combat the virus, he said.
The Yilan County Government yesterday said it had asked police to investigate a rumor circulating online that a local bank employee was confirmed to have the virus, which it has found to be false.
‘MUTE WHO’: The world body has not spoken about what course COVID-19 might take, despite its many experts and plenty of documentation, Chen Shih-chung said China and the WHO are in the best positions to predict how the COVID-19 pandemic will develop, but most people do not trust Beijing and the WHO remains muted, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday in response to queries by a foreign delegate. During the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) daily news conference, Chen, who heads the center, shared a discussion he had with foreign representatives in Taiwan during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that morning. He briefed them on Taiwan’s quarantine policy and next-stage border control measures, Chen said, adding that they expressed respect
People are making covers for masks to prolong their lifespan as lines to buy them have become an unwanted routine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Handmade cotton covers are becoming popular as people seek to resolve the problem of a supply shortage. The practice has prompted civic groups, schools and prisoners with sewing skills to make the accessories or give courses on how to make them with scraps of leftover cloth. Students in the Department of Fashion Styling and Design at Yu Da University of Science and Technology in Miaoli County made mask covers for charity for elderly people who live alone in
The use of electronic gadgets, such as smartphones and tablets, in bed has a high association with insomnia, medical experts said on World Sleep Day yesterday. World Sleep Day was initiated by the World Sleep Society in 2008 to increase public awareness about how sleep can affect mental and physical health, China Medical University Hsinchu Hospital psychiatrist Wang Ming-yu (王明鈺) said. About 4 million Taiwanese — almost one in five — suffer from insomnia, Taiwan Society of Sleep Medicine data show, while the number of sleeping pills prescribed in 2018 exceeded 900 million, according to National Health Insurance Administration data. The screens of
‘LOST MY MIND’: Police said that surveillance footage captured the incident, in which a man on a motorcycle was stabbed while waiting to pick up his sister A Taipei man faces homicide charges for allegedly stabbing and killing a motorist in New Taipei City on Friday, police said. Police said that Wang Ping-hua (王秉華), 23, who lives in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), was transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, because prosecutors believed he was a possible flight risk. The incident took place on Friday at about 10 pm, when Wang was driving his car with his wife in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), investigators said, adding that the two were arguing over where to go to eat. Surveillance camera footage showed a man police identified as Wang exiting