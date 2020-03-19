Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) yesterday refused to respond to criticism that her administration is taking the COVID-19 outbreak too lightly, after she organized a group of elementary and junior-high school principals to film a video outside Taichung City Hall on Monday.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) city councilors Chiu Su-chen (邱素貞) and Chiang Chao-kuo (江肇國) said that the gravity of the outbreak seemed to be lost on Lu.
More than 100 principals dressed as elementary students filmed a Children’s Day video, which showed Lu was making “child’s play” of the situation, they said.
Photo courtesy of Taichung City Councilor Chiang Chao-kuo
Asked about the video by reporters while inspecting quarantine and preventative health measures, Lu simply said: “Thank you, OK,” and walked away.
Lu also visited Situn District (西屯區) to talk to elderly people about the need for frequent hand washing and sanitizing, and the use of masks while outdoors.
She was approached by reporters again while she was putting sanitizer on the hands of residents, but she only nodded and refused to answer questions.
Taichung Information Bureau Director Huang Kuo-wei (黃國瑋) said a principal who worried that students would be disappointed by the cancelation of Children’s Day events next month had suggested making the video.
Taiwan lags behind Japan, South Korea and China when it comes to teaching English vocabulary and total class hours, a study released yesterday by National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) showed. The study on English education in Taiwan and neighboring countries was conducted following the government’s announcement in 2018 of a policy to turn Taiwan into a bilingual nation by 2030, NTNU Department of English professor Chen Hao-jan (陳浩然) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. English classes start in the third grade in Taiwan, China and South Korea, with South Korea leading in terms of total number of class hours in
‘MUTE WHO’: The world body has not spoken about what course COVID-19 might take, despite its many experts and plenty of documentation, Chen Shih-chung said China and the WHO are in the best positions to predict how the COVID-19 pandemic will develop, but most people do not trust Beijing and the WHO remains muted, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday in response to queries by a foreign delegate. During the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) daily news conference, Chen, who heads the center, shared a discussion he had with foreign representatives in Taiwan during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that morning. He briefed them on Taiwan’s quarantine policy and next-stage border control measures, Chen said, adding that they expressed respect
People are making covers for masks to prolong their lifespan as lines to buy them have become an unwanted routine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Handmade cotton covers are becoming popular as people seek to resolve the problem of a supply shortage. The practice has prompted civic groups, schools and prisoners with sewing skills to make the accessories or give courses on how to make them with scraps of leftover cloth. Students in the Department of Fashion Styling and Design at Yu Da University of Science and Technology in Miaoli County made mask covers for charity for elderly people who live alone in
The use of electronic gadgets, such as smartphones and tablets, in bed has a high association with insomnia, medical experts said on World Sleep Day yesterday. World Sleep Day was initiated by the World Sleep Society in 2008 to increase public awareness about how sleep can affect mental and physical health, China Medical University Hsinchu Hospital psychiatrist Wang Ming-yu (王明鈺) said. About 4 million Taiwanese — almost one in five — suffer from insomnia, Taiwan Society of Sleep Medicine data show, while the number of sleeping pills prescribed in 2018 exceeded 900 million, according to National Health Insurance Administration data. The screens of