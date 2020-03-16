Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp (TTL) yesterday said that the 300ml bottles of 75 percent alcohol disinfectant it is producing are to be available at six more retail chains.
They were introduced to Simple Mart on Saturday, Wellcome at 10am yesterday and are expected to be available at Carrefour from 2pm today, and at A-Mart, RT-Mart and Taiwan Fresh Supermarket some time this week, it said.
TTL now has six factories — in Chiayi, Hualien, Pingtung and Yilan counties and Taichung and Tainan — producing 75 percent alcohol solution for disinfecting purposes, chairman Ting Yen-che (丁彥哲) said.
Photo: Wang Meng-lun, Taipei Times
It can produce up to 200,000 bottles per day and has produced nearly 6 million to date, he said.
The company sells four types of 75 percent alcohol solution for disease prevention: a 600ml glass bottle with no spray top at NT$75, a 300ml glass bottle with no spray top at NT$40, a 500ml plastic bottle with a spray top at NT$100 and a 60ml plastic bottle with a spray top at NT$50, TTL vice president Liao Chih-chien (廖志堅) said.
The products are available at the four major convenience store chains, National Health Insurance-partnered pharmacies, PX Marts and 135 TTL stores, Ting said.
