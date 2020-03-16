A suspended bridge near the Double Dragon Waterfalls (雙龍瀑布) in Nantou County is to open to tourists next month, the county government said.
The 342m-long bridge, which hangs 110m above the ground, is currently the tallest and longest suspended bridge open for tourism in Taiwan, the county said, adding that it cost NT$55 million (US$1.82 million) to construct.
People crossing the bridge can see the waterfall and surrounding scenery, a view that the county government hopes would attract more visitors to the region to stimulate the economy, particularly local hostels, it said.
Photo: Liu Pin-chuan, Taipei Times
As part of local efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, shuttle buses to the area would be thoroughly disinfected and all travelers would be required to wear masks, it said, adding that it would deny entry to any visitor with a fever.
The county government said that it would provide more details about its disease prevention efforts closer to the bridge’s opening.
The bridge and other nearby attractions are to employ e-ticketing systems and visitors are able to pre-purchase their tickets, it said.
People driving to the bridge must park their cars near the entrance and then take a shuttle inside, the county said.
Ticket prices for adults are NT$100, with shuttle fees included, it added.
The bridge and the surrounding park area would be limited to 1,500 visitors on weekdays and weekends, the county government said.
