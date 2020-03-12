Two charter flights from Wuhan, China, arrived in Taiwan at nearly midnight and early yesterday morning carrying 361 Taiwanese, who were placed in three quarantine centers after being screened for fever and respiratory symptoms, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the two flights, operated by China Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, landed in Taiwan at about 11:40pm on Tuesday and at about 4am yesterday morning respectively after delayed departures.
“There were many negotiations between Taiwan and China, but we found that there are still many differences in perception and approach on how the operation should proceed,” Chen said, but added that “both sides were willing to accomplish the mission and overcame some difficulties to make it happen.”
Photo: CNA
The China Airlines flight carried 169 passengers, 10 medical personnel and 12 crew members from Taiwan, while the China Eastern Airlines aircraft carried 192 passengers and three medical personnel from Taiwan, he said.
A total of 22 buses and 10 ambulances were deployed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to ferry the 361 passengers to the quarantine centers for 14-day quarantine or to hospitals if they exhibited symptoms, he added.
The differences between the two sides included Chinese authorities claiming that the passengers did not need to don protective equipment because they had all tested negative for COVID-19 and screened for a fever before boarding, but the Taiwanese government insisted that they should still wear a mask, goggles and protective clothing, Chen said.
“We want to avoid the chances of regretting that we did not do enough, so we would rather take thorough preventive measures when we can,” Chen said.
Some confirmed cases in Taiwan have shown that a person can go from testing negative to positive, so it is better to be careful, he said.
A few people who were on the passenger list did not report to the airport in Wuhan and a few who refused to be screened for symptoms were not allowed to board the aircraft, including a man who had a mild fever, Chen said, adding that the CECC is concerned whether he would receive proper medical treatment in China.
While the CECC did not know why some passengers refused to be screened or did not show up at the airport, Chen said that some might have had mild symptoms and were afraid that they would be forcibly hospitalized in China, increasing their risk of contracting COVID-19.
Following Taipei’s request that vulnerable people receive priority and that proper disease-prevention measures be taken for the flights, Ministry of Health and Welfare Department of Medical Affairs Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said that about 20 percent of the passengers were minors, while the oldest was 91 years old.
The passengers who might need medical attention were taken to the quarantine center closest to a hospital, Shih said.
Many quarantine officials, medical personnel and other officials stayed up all night to accomplish the mission, said Chen, who oversaw the operations at the airport and visited all three quarantine centers before holding a news conference at the CECC in Taipei in the morning.
“I am not the only one who is exhausted. Everyone is equally tired, but they are willing to do more for Taiwanese,” he said.
WASHINGTON ACTION: The AIT chairman met with President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday, just hours after the US’ lower house unanimously passed the TAIPEI Act of 2019 The US will “redouble” its efforts to ensure Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday morning. “During President Tsai’s second term, we will redouble our efforts to expand Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, a need exemplified by the ongoing spread of coronavirus,” Moriarty said during his meeting with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei, where he congratulated her on her re-election on Jan. 11. Moriarty also praised Taiwan’s approach to containing COVID-19. “Taiwan’s measured, transparent and evidence-based approach to containing this disease is a testament to the
The Taipei District Court on Wednesday turned down appeals to lift travel bans imposed on Hong Kong businessman Lam Yuk (林旭) and Chinese national Su Jianfeng (蘇劍鋒), who prosecutors said are suspected of working for the head of a Chinese spy ring in Taiwan. Taipei prosecutors said that Lam and Su were working for Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, Kung Ching (龔青), in a case related to self-confessed Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang (王立強), and all four were placed under travel restrictions as part of an ongoing investigation into the case. Lam’s and Su’s lawyers said that as the two
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in