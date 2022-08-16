Two goal-fests this weekend sent Taichung Futuro and Taipower to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Taiwan Football Premier League’s table respectively.
The other league match scheduled for the weekend involving TSG-Tainan and Ming Chuan University was postponed due to players testing positive for COVID-19.
Taichung Futuro hosted their Sunday match against Hang Yuan FC on Sunday. Futuro were ahead 1-0 at halftime, thanks to a strike in the 19th minute by Turkey-born striker Onur Dogan. He has found his rhythm, having scored the opening goal for a second straight game.
Futuro held the lead until the 68th minute, when Hang Yuan forward Wu Yen-shu took a free-kick.
Futuro were back in the lead 3 minutes later, also thanks to a free-kick. Haitian striker Benchy Estama smashed the ball off the post into the net, making it 2-1.
Hang Yuan remained on the offensive, and caught a break when the referee said Futuro defender Cheng Hao had handled the ball on a long-cross and awarded a penalty, which South Korean striker Joo Ik-seong fired home, leveling the score.
While Futuro were in possession, their Japanese midfielder Koki Narita was knocked down inside the goal area, and the referee awarded another spot-kick, which Narita blasted low into the goal.
Late in added time, Estama took off from his own half, dribbling past two Hang Yuan defenders and passing to teammate Chen Hao-wei, who slotted the ball home to ensure Futuro a 4-2 victory.
Asked about the late goals, Futuro manager Henry Von said: “We have to remind our defenders to avoid fouling inside the goal area, but free-kicks and penalties are part of the game, although both penalties are debatable, but the referee gave one to each side, so it was fair.”
“In the pre-game talk, I told players that only they can decide to get a win, or a defeat. So when the opposition leveled the score twice, I am delighted our players did not quit... It was a good result, and all credit goes to our players,” Von said.
Meanwhile, Taipower striker Lee Hsiang-wei led his team to victory by scoring a hat-trick against Leopard Cat (formerly Tatung FC) at home in Kaohsiung.
On an incoming cross in the 14th minute, Lee thumped in a header to open the scoring, and added his second goal at just past the half-hour mark, volleying the ball past Leopard Cat goalkeeper Derek Shih.
Early in the second half, forward Lin Chien-hsun scored a penalty to take Taipower ahead 3-0.
Midfielder Lin Chang-lun then faked out two defenders with a deft back-heel pass, serving up the ball for Lee, who blasted a low shot into the back of the net.
On the hour mark, Leopard Cat finally scored thanks to a fine strike by Guatemalan forward Gerardo Rabre, making it 4-1.
Ten minutes later, Taipower pulled off a quick counterattack, with Kao Wei-chieh scoring their fifth goal.
Late goals by Leopard Cat made the final scoreline more respectable. Hong Shih-cheng scored 2 minutes before time, and captain Wei Pei-lun scored in added time, taking the final tally to 5-3.
An 82-year-old man on Saturday set off from Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan Bay (西子灣) to circumnavigate Taiwan in a sailboat in 29 days. Chinese Taipei Sailing Association vice president Chan Cheng-feng said the trip had been a dream of his for the past 40 years. Chan, who also heads the Kaohsiung Municipal Athletics Federation’s sailing committee, has been working to promote the sport in Taiwan since leaving the Marine Corps in 1976. The biggest challenge has been ensuring that people learn how to deal with problems at sea and know how to avoid danger, Chan said. The octogenarian said it is exciting to “still be having
Tuesday night was another home run, another pitching win, another spot in the history books — just another night for Shohei Ohtani. The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth (1918) as the only players in major league history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. The Angels said that two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the
A tearful Naomi Osaka on Tuesday retired injured and US Open champion Emma Raducanu fell at the first hurdle as the top women’s players continued their preparations for Flushing Meadows at the Canadian Open in Toronto. News of the pending retirement of Serena Williams overshadowed proceedings at the tune-up for the year’s final Grand Slam, but there were no shortage of first-round upsets for fans to enjoy, including one by local Bianca Andreescu. Twice US Open champion Osaka, in only her second tournament back from an Achilles injury, battled on gamely before retiring while trailing Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (7/4), 3-0. “I felt my
As David Popovici has accelerated past his older rivals in the pool this summer, it seemed inevitable that the skinny 17-year-old would threaten world records. The only surprise when he broke the 100m freestyle mark in Rome on Saturday was that he got so quick so fast. On Friday, the Romanian had become only the fourth man in history to swim under 47 seconds as he set a European record to win his semi-final at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. That was more than half a second faster than his gold-medal time at the FINA World Championships in June. On Saturday,