Two goal-fests this weekend sent Taichung Futuro and Taipower to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Taiwan Football Premier League’s table respectively.

The other league match scheduled for the weekend involving TSG-Tainan and Ming Chuan University was postponed due to players testing positive for COVID-19.

Taichung Futuro hosted their Sunday match against Hang Yuan FC on Sunday. Futuro were ahead 1-0 at halftime, thanks to a strike in the 19th minute by Turkey-born striker Onur Dogan. He has found his rhythm, having scored the opening goal for a second straight game.

Futuro held the lead until the 68th minute, when Hang Yuan forward Wu Yen-shu took a free-kick.

Futuro were back in the lead 3 minutes later, also thanks to a free-kick. Haitian striker Benchy Estama smashed the ball off the post into the net, making it 2-1.

Hang Yuan remained on the offensive, and caught a break when the referee said Futuro defender Cheng Hao had handled the ball on a long-cross and awarded a penalty, which South Korean striker Joo Ik-seong fired home, leveling the score.

While Futuro were in possession, their Japanese midfielder Koki Narita was knocked down inside the goal area, and the referee awarded another spot-kick, which Narita blasted low into the goal.

Late in added time, Estama took off from his own half, dribbling past two Hang Yuan defenders and passing to teammate Chen Hao-wei, who slotted the ball home to ensure Futuro a 4-2 victory.

Asked about the late goals, Futuro manager Henry Von said: “We have to remind our defenders to avoid fouling inside the goal area, but free-kicks and penalties are part of the game, although both penalties are debatable, but the referee gave one to each side, so it was fair.”

“In the pre-game talk, I told players that only they can decide to get a win, or a defeat. So when the opposition leveled the score twice, I am delighted our players did not quit... It was a good result, and all credit goes to our players,” Von said.

Meanwhile, Taipower striker Lee Hsiang-wei led his team to victory by scoring a hat-trick against Leopard Cat (formerly Tatung FC) at home in Kaohsiung.

On an incoming cross in the 14th minute, Lee thumped in a header to open the scoring, and added his second goal at just past the half-hour mark, volleying the ball past Leopard Cat goalkeeper Derek Shih.

Early in the second half, forward Lin Chien-hsun scored a penalty to take Taipower ahead 3-0.

Midfielder Lin Chang-lun then faked out two defenders with a deft back-heel pass, serving up the ball for Lee, who blasted a low shot into the back of the net.

On the hour mark, Leopard Cat finally scored thanks to a fine strike by Guatemalan forward Gerardo Rabre, making it 4-1.

Ten minutes later, Taipower pulled off a quick counterattack, with Kao Wei-chieh scoring their fifth goal.

Late goals by Leopard Cat made the final scoreline more respectable. Hong Shih-cheng scored 2 minutes before time, and captain Wei Pei-lun scored in added time, taking the final tally to 5-3.