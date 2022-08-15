Teofimo Lopez made a triumphant return to the ring on Saturday, stopping Pedro Campa in the seventh round at Resorts World Events Center.
Lopez made his debut as a 140 pound junior welterweight (63.5kg) in his first fight since the only loss of his career.
Moments after putting Campa on the canvas at the start of the seventh, Lopez (17-1, 13 knockouts) obliterated his outmatched opponent with a flurry of punches, prompting referee Tony Weeks to stop the fight at the 2 minutes, 14 second mark.
“I am grateful for this, I have returned,” Lopez said.
Campa dropped to 34-2-1.
The 25-year-old Lopez looked much more like the promising young fighter who captivated the world when he beat Vasily Lomachenko to claim the unified lightweight championship in 2020.
Campa, who relies on a straight-forward approach and hard-firing punches, struggled to land much, as Lopez remained active throughout the fight and displayed impeccable defense.
On the attack, Lopez was much faster and crisper with his punches, landing 52 percent of his power punches, per CompuBox.
“I got to work a little bit more on some things, but overall it was good,” Lopez said of his performance. “It’s been a while. There was a lot on my mind. I nearly almost died [in] the last fight, so that was weighing on my mind.”
“Going in there, I’m not afraid to die, but the last thing I want to do is not have my son have a father,” he added.
It was only nine months ago that Lopez hit a career low when he lost as a huge favorite to George Kambosos Jr by split decision.
However, the loss to Kambosos in New York City was later overshadowed by the news that he fought with a condition called pneumomediastinum and had extensive air in the retropharyngeal space, per a report by ESPN, something he did not learn about until after the loss.
Leading up to the seventh, Lopez was the aggressor, staying in pursuit and consistently peppering Campa’s face, while absorbing shots and shaking off apparent ring rust.
“Little by little those punches are gonna add up and eventually it’s gonna hurt them,” Lopez said. “It may not do it right away, but in due time it’ll get them out.”
“This is a blessing, man. Time is something we don’t get back,” he added.
Tuesday night was another home run, another pitching win, another spot in the history books — just another night for Shohei Ohtani. The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth (1918) as the only players in major league history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. The Angels said that two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the
A tearful Naomi Osaka on Tuesday retired injured and US Open champion Emma Raducanu fell at the first hurdle as the top women’s players continued their preparations for Flushing Meadows at the Canadian Open in Toronto. News of the pending retirement of Serena Williams overshadowed proceedings at the tune-up for the year’s final Grand Slam, but there were no shortage of first-round upsets for fans to enjoy, including one by local Bianca Andreescu. Twice US Open champion Osaka, in only her second tournament back from an Achilles injury, battled on gamely before retiring while trailing Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (7/4), 3-0. “I felt my
UNSTOPPABLE: Australia again topped the medal table after winning gold in the men’s hockey, a feat they have achieved ever since the sport was added to the program Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday, as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again. Athletes swarmed Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for a closing party that also featured UB40 and Dexys. Birmingham-born Osbourne, known as the Prince of Darkness, brought the ceremony to a climax after emerging as the surprise act. The show, celebrating Birmingham’s emergence from the wreckage of World War II as a diverse and vibrant modern city, brought 11 days of action to a close. Earlier, six-time defending champions Australia wrapped up their campaign in
Taichung Futuro on Sunday beat Tainan TSG 3-0 to take the top spot in the Taiwan Football Premier League standings with 20 points, while Hang Yuan bested Taipower 2-0 to rise to second place with 19 points in a tight title race. Taichung scored all three of their goals in the first half in a rainy afternoon match in Tainan, with Haitian striker Benchy Estama opening the scoring at seven minutes, passing to Turkish-born forward Onur Dogan, who clipped the ball over Tainan goalkeeper Tuan Hsuan. Futuro doubled the lead after Tuan blocked a free-kick at 21 minutes that was completed by