SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





LA LIGA

Barcelona register signings

Barcelona on Friday registered new signings Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha in time for their opener against Rayo Vallecano, which was to be played after press time last night. However, French defender Jules Kounde remains unregistered with La Liga. Barcelona have spent 153 million euros (US$157 million) on transfer fees alone to bolster their squad, with Lewandowski the most notable new arrival from Bayern Munich. Faced with severe limits on spending to comply with La Liga’s financial controls, Barcelona needed to raise money quickly to be able to invest in signings and, crucially, to register new players. Earlier on Friday, Barcelona sold another part of their media production unit, Barca Studios, for 100 million euros to Orpheus Media. Spanish daily Marca reported that Kounde can only be registered if the club reduces its payroll. “So in the next few days, players in the squad will have to leave,” the newspaper said. On the field, CA Osasuna beat Sevilla 2-1 at home in the first game of the new season, with Chimy Avila scoring the first goal of the 2022-2023 season in the ninth minute when he smashed a powerhouse header off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and into the net.

BUNDESLIGA

Teens help Dortmund

Two teenagers on Friday helped Borussia Dortmund come from behind with late goals to beat host SC Freiburg 3-1. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic’s substitutions all paid off as 18-year-old Jamie Bynoe-Gittens equalized in the 77th minute and 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko made it 2-1, four minutes before he set up Marius Wolf — yet another substitute — to seal the result in the 88th minute. Michael Gregoritsch had given the home team a 35th-minute lead.

LIGUE 1

Ismaily scores on debut

Brazilian defender Ismaily on Friday scored on his debut for OSC Lille in a 1-1 draw against Nantes. The 32-year-old Ismaily, who joined Lille from Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk last week, scored in the 77th minute to maintain his new team’s unbeaten start to the league. Ismaily came on as a halftime substitute, where Moses Simon had given the home team a 28th-minute lead.

ARGENTINA

Players’ cars burned

Vehicles owned by players from Argentine first-division team Aldosivi were set on fire on Thursday after a 2-0 defeat against rival Godoy Cruz in Mar del Plata, 400km south of Buenos Aires. The vehicles were in the club’s training ground parking lot. Aldosivi players, who face growing risk of relegation in Argentina’s top-flight division, had left their vehicles at the parking lot before they traveled to regional Mendoza for the match. Aldosivi are 27th and second-from-bottom in the championship with eight points after 13 rounds. “I never experienced anything like this,” Uruguayan striker Santiago Silva said at the Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires, where players landed before taking their bus to Mar del Plata. “We can’t get used to things like this.” Five vehicles that belonged to players and coaching staffer Leandro Somoza were set ablaze, the city’s fire department said.