Williams starts retirement countdown

A SPORTS ICON: John McEnroe compared Williams to LeBron James and Michael Jordan, calling her ‘one of the all-time greatest athletes in the history of any sport’

AFP, TORONTO





Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion and iconic tennis superstar for a generation, on Tuesday said that “the countdown has begun” to her retirement from the sport.

The 40-year-old American wrote a cover essay for Vogue magazine and an Instagram post in which she set the stage for “evolving away from tennis.”

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” she said on Instagram. “That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis.”

Serena Williams of the US serves against Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain during their Canadian Open match in Toronto on Monday. Photo: AFP

“But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just [as] exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks,” she added.

After tearing her right hamstring at Wimbledon last year, Williams was sidelined until playing doubles at Eastbourne in June and made a return at Wimbledon as a wild card, losing in the first round.

On Monday, Williams competed in her first hardcourt match in 18 months, defeating Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the WTA hardcourt event in Toronto, a tune-up for the US Open.

It was her first singles victory since last year’s French Open, 14 months ago.

Williams is set to play next week at Cincinnati and compete at the US Open, where she won her first Grand Slam title in 1999 at age 17.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” Williams wrote in Vogue. “I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.”

“Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she said. “Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try.”

Williams won the most recent of her 23 Slams at the 2017 Australian Open when she was already pregnant with daughter, Olympia.

She remains one shy of the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles won by Margaret Court, having dropped her past four Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018 and 2019.

“I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment,” Williams wrote in Vogue. “I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst.”

Williams has won seven Wimbledon and Australian Open titles, six US Opens and three French Open crowns, as well as the 2012 London Olympic singles gold medal and three more golds in doubles.

Fellow US tennis legend John McEnroe compared Williams to all-time NFL and NBA sports heroes.

“She’s like an icon. Her place in American society has just gone to a place where she deserves it after everything she has accomplished,” McEnroe told USA Today.

“She’s sort of in that level where Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady are. She’s like one of the all-time greatest athletes in the history of any sport — male or female,” he said.

“She’s box office,” former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski said on Sky Sports.

“If you know absolutely nothing about tennis, you know the name Serena Williams. She’s iconic and we’re losing an icon of our sport and she will be truly, truly missed,” he said.

Additional reporting by Reuters