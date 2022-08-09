Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Japanese partner Shuko Aoyama finished runners-up in the women’s doubles of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Sunday after losing 7-5, 6-0 to China’s Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan.
The unseeded Chan and Aoyama surrendered a 5-3 advantage to concede the first set, and Xu and Yang executed a clinical sweep in the second to secure victory in the WTA 500 tournament at the San Jose State University Tennis Center.
Despite Sunday’s defeat, Chan and Aoyama scored some impressive victories en route to the final, dispatching the third-seed pairing of Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs in the quarter-finals and second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos in the semi-finals.
Photo: AFP
Chan and Aoyama have a chance to redeem themselves today against Xu and Yang in the first round of the women’s doubles at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open in Toronto.
In women’s singles, Daria Kasatkina fell to the ground in triumph and laid on her back for several moments after attacking a short ball off her serve and putting it away with a forehand winner on match point in a dramatic comeback victory against unseeded American Shelby Rogers.
“I want to thank every single person who is sharing now this moment with us on this beautiful court, thank you guys,” the Russian star told the crowd while accepting her trophy. “I want to wish you, everyone, a lot of love, happiness and ... peace in this world.”
The seventh-seeded Kasatkina rallied from one set down after dropping the opener in a tiebreaker and beat Rogers for the championship, 6-7 (7/2), 6-1, 6-2.
At the Citi Open in Washington, Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought with a dominant victory over Yoshito Nishioka, with the Australian saying he was stunned at his “incredible transformation” over the past year.
Kyrgios launched a dozen aces on the way to a 6-4, 6-3 win over his Japanese opponent to claim his first singles title since winning the same hardcourt tournament in 2019.
Kyrgios, who finished runner-up at Wimbledon last month, seemed overcome with emotion as he slumped to his back on the court after sealing the win for his seventh career singles title.
