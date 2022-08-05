Juan Soto vows to bring ‘good vibes’ to the Padres

AP, SAN DIEGO, California





Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park on Wednesday promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams.

The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there is more to come.

Soto and Josh Bell joined a lineup anchored by All-Star slugger Manny Machado. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr is expected to return from a broken left wrist within a few weeks.

The San Diego Padres Juan Soto gestures during their MLB game against the Colorado Rockies in San Diego, California, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

When that lineup hits the field, “it’s going to be really exciting. It’s going to be really tough to go through and I wish good luck to the other pitchers,” Soto said with a laugh at an introductory news conference.

The Colorado Rockies needed it in their first look at the new Padres.

Soto, acquired from the Washington Nationals in a massive trade along with switch-hitting first baseman Josh Bell, walked on four pitches in his first at-bat.

Machado doubled behind him, Bell also walked and then lesser-known deadline pickup Brandon Drury — acquired from the Cincinnati Reds amid a breakout season — crushed a grand slam. The Padres went on to win 9-1.

The group posed together for a Polaroid photograph in the dugout after rounding the bases — the signature celebration for the club known as Slam Diego.

The price for Soto and Bell was significant: rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore, first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana.

Washington general manager Mike Rizzo set a lofty asking price last month after reports emerged that Soto rejected the team’s latest contract offer of US$440 million over 15 years.

The uncertainty over his future began weighing on Soto, who said after Sunday’s game against the St Louis Cardinals: “I just want to get it over with and see what’s going to happen. Start over here or wherever I’m at.”

In other games, it was:

‧ Yankees 3, Mariners 7

‧ Rays 3, Blue Jays 2

‧ Braves 1, Phillies 3

‧ Guardians 7, D’backs 4

‧ Twins 4, Tigers 1

‧ Rangers 3, Orioles 6

‧ White Sox 4, Royals 1

‧ Angels 1, Athletics 3

‧ Astros 6, Red Sox 1

‧ Nationals 5, Mets 9

‧ Marlins 3, Reds 0

‧ Pirates 8, Brewers 7

‧ Giants 0, Dodgers 3