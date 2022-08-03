Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Monday defeated Nick Chappell of the US 6-4, 6-4 at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico, his third victory on the ATP Tour this season.
The 20-year-old won 84 percent of points on his first serve and did not face a break point to advance after 1 hour, 31 minutes.
The Taiwanese, who earlier this season lifted ATP Challenger Tour trophies in Bengaluru, India, and Murcia, Spain, before he made his debut at the French Open, next faces reigning champion Cameron Norris of Britain.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In Washington, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain crashed out in the opening round of the Citi Open, falling to Sweden’s Mikael Ymer.
The 35-year-old Scotsman fell to world No. 115 Ymer 7-6 (10/8), 4-6, 6-1 after 2 hours, 50 minutes at the US Open tuneup.
“I’m excited,” said Ymer, who saved four set points in the first set. “A lot left to do, but it’s a very good start of the American swing.”
World No. 50 Murray, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion, is trying to earn a seeding at the US Open, which he won a decade ago.
“It’s still possible,” Murray said. “I would just need to have a good run in Canada or Cincinnati really. It’s pretty straightforward if I was to make a quarter-final or a semi-final, which right now — after a loss like that — doesn’t seem realistic. I do feel like if I play very well that I could do that, but I’ll need to certainly play better than I did today.”
Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, playing her first singles match in nearly a year, was also eliminated in the opening round, falling to Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
“It was nice to have the crowd behind me,” Williams said. “Definitely a great experience. It’s my first match so I didn’t think I played well a lot of the times. Just trying to shake off some rust. That’s just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tournament and play better.”
Williams had not played a WTA singles match since falling to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 49 weeks ago in Chicago.
Ymer, who lost his only career ATP final in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in August last year next faces 15th seed Aslan Karatsev.
Ymer won 75 percent of his first-serve points, 49 of 65, and smashed 37 winners past Murray, who made only 25 with 35 unforced errors, five more than Ymer.
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, coming off a Wimbledon semi-final run, beat Spain’s Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 7-5.
“Always the first round is difficult when you change the surface,” third seed Halep said. “I know it’s going to take time to make the game more solid.”
US top seed Jessica Pegula cruised 6-2, 6-2 over US wild-card Hailey Baptiste.
Britain’s Kyle Edmund made a triumphant return to ATP singles after three knee surgeries and a 20-month layoff by defeating Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 7-6 (10/8).
Edmund next faces British 16th seed Daniel Evans.
“I didn’t find it easy today,” Edmund said. “I hung in there and I got my reward in the end.”
Taiwan’s Wu Tung-lin retired at 3-3 against Alexei Popyrin of Australia.
At the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama of Japan defeated Japanese duo Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi 7-6 (12/10), 6-4 in the women’s doubles.
The Kaohsiung Steelers have confirmed rumors that they are trying to recruit NBA star Jeremy Lin for next season, admitting they face challenges, but saying they are not giving up. Steelers general manager Kenny Kao told the Central News Agency in an interview in Taipei this week that the Steelers are trying to enlist Lin, but face competition from other P.League+ clubs. “If you have a great talent, you have someone that’s a legendary figure and likely the best Asian basketball player ever, and you don’t pursue that kind of talent, you’re not doing your job right,” Kao said. Lin rose to fame
English cyclist Matt Walls was on Sunday involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. The Olympic omnium champion, competing in the men’s 15km scratch qualifiers at the London venue, received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance. Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of a corner. Two other riders — the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee — were also taken to hospital,
NATIONAL HEROES: The victory put an end to England’s 56-year drought without a major tournament win, with Queen Elizabeth II calling the Lionesses ‘an inspiration’ England manager Sarina Wiegman on Sunday said “the world will change” for her players after the Lionesses won the UEFA Women’s Euro with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at a sold-out Wembley. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 for any match in the history of the European Championships, Chloe Kelly prodded home the winner in the 110th minute to deliver England women’s first major tournament win. “The world will change, we know that,” said Wiegman, whose post-match news conference was interrupted by the England squad singing “football’s coming home.” “We change society and that’s what we want, that’s so much
‘UNBELIEVABLE’: While New Zealand dominated the track cycling events, Nicholas Paul ended Trinidad and Tobago’s 56-year wait to win another gold in the sport Emma McKeon needs just one more title to break the record for most Australian Commonwealth Games golds after yet another win in the pool on Saturday as New Zealand dominated on the cycling track. McKeon, 28, swam the anchor leg as Australia won the women’s 4x100m relay to put her alongside Ian Thorpe, Susie O’Neill and Leisel Jones on 10 gold medals. “It’s nice to do that 10th one in a relay,” she told Australia’s Channel 7. “It’s kind of all a bit of a blur, I guess. It’s been over a long time. I mean my first one was 2014