Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett on Saturday electrified the crowd at UFC London with a second-round submission victory over Jordan Leavitt before making an emotional call for men to talk about their feelings following the death of his friend by suicide.
The flamboyant lightweight sank in a rear naked choke to beat Leavitt before getting on the microphone and revealing that he received a call informing him of his friend’s passing on Friday morning, five hours before he weighed in.
“There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk — listen, if you’re a man, and you’ve got weight on your shoulders ... please speak to someone, speak to anyone,” an emotional Pimblett told the crowd.
Photo: Reuters
“Please, let’s get rid of this stigma, and men — start talking,” he added.
The 27-year-old, who has racked up three straight wins since joining the UFC, left the cage to the strains of You’ll Never Walk Alone, a song synonymous with his favorite soccer club, Liverpool, with the crowd singing along.
Leavitt gave Pimblett some serious problems in the first round, but in the second the Liverpudlian’s strikes started to tell and a knee to the head dropped the American, allowing Pimblett to take his back and secure the finish.
Photo: Reuters
It was the second explosive finish of a night that had its origins on Merseyside, as earlier on the main card flyweight Liverpool’s Molly “Meatball” McCann pulled off a signature spinning elbow to down Hannah Goldy en route to a TKO victory.
Despite the emotion of those two wins, the evening finished on a low note as Briton Tom Aspinall suffered a serious knee injury seconds into his heavyweight clash with Curtis Blaydes.
Aspinall landed a heavy leg kick before falling back into the center of the octagon, clutching his right knee, with the American awarded the win by TKO as his opponent could not continue.
Photo: Reuters
“It’s almost like we didn’t even fight,” Blaydes said. “I wanted to come here, prove a statement. Aspinall is legit. I know a win over him would’ve shown the world I’m ready for a title shot, I’m legit. I wish the injury hadn’t happened. I don’t even know what to say.”
“I’m sorry, man, sorry,” Blaydes said, toward Aspinall.
Taiwan’s World No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday made her first appearance at home in three years at the Yonex Taipei Open, easily beating world No. 127 Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-5, 21-7 in a 22-minute match. The Super 300 event has returned to the Heping Basketball Gymnasium after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Tai won the women’s singles title at the Taipei Open in 2012, 2016 and 2018, and while she withdrew from the Singapore Open last week due to a hamstring strain, she has already secured the Indonesia Open and the Thailand Open titles this season. In the men’s singles, world
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the quarter-finals at the Yonex Taipei Open, easing past compatriot Hung En-tzu in just 20 minutes. Tai is back in Taiwan after five consecutive tournaments since May in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, during which she has battled some minor injuries. However, she showed no signs of discomfort in her second-round match yesterday with a 21-6, 21-8 victory at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. Tai faces Pai Yu-po of Taiwan in the quarters today after Pai ousted Ishika Jaiswal of the US 21-12, 21-9. Two other Taiwanese won in the women’s singles, with Liang Ting-yu beating Thailand’s Supanida
DANCING SHOES ON: Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen showed some fine footwork in his win over Soong Joo Ven, including a rally featuring a look-away shot and a pirouette Tai Tzu-ying yesterday defeated Hsu Wen-chi 21-14, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the Yonex Taipei Open, advancing to the championship match at the Super 300 Series event for the fifth time and giving her a shot at a third title this year. Tai defeated her third fellow Taiwanese in a row at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium with the semi-final win, but faces Saena Kawakami in the final today after the Japanese ousted compatriot Natsuki Nidaira 21-13, 21-11 in their semi-final. Hsu on Friday beat Lauren Lam of the US 18-21, 21-15, 21-15 to reach her first Super
WARDROBE MALFUNCTION: With all eyes on her, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig halfway through her 200m heat, but still easily qualified for the semi-finals Untouchable Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas on Monday led a raft of familiar faces to glory when she claimed her third straight triple jump title at the World Athletics Championships. Day four of action at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, saw experience count as multiple gold medalists from the Tokyo Olympics followed up on their efforts in the Japanese capital with more podium-topping. “This is my third consecutive world [outdoor] title, it still hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Rojas, who had been hoping to better her world record, but was frustrated by wind affecting her run-up. “I wanted a longer jump, but I am happy