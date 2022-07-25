Vingegaard heads to Paris for Tour title

READY FOR ANOTHER: Although he does not want to set himself up to win ‘five Tours de France or anything like that,’ the Danish rider said he wants to win at least one more

AFP, PARIS





Jonas Vingegaard was yesterday riding into Paris to be officially crowned the Tour de France champion after three weeks and 3,350km of relentless struggle up peaks, over plains and through a crushing heat wave.

The 21st and final stage is a largely ceremonial run which was to see the remaining riders sip champagne as they breeze into the French capital.

The peloton rolls past the Jardin du Luxembourg, through Saint Michel, over Pont Neuf and past the Louvre before a sprint over eight laps of the Champs Elysees, followed by a ceremony beneath the Arc de Triomphe to cap off the world’s greatest bike race.

Team Jumbo-Visma’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, kisses his partner, Trine Hansen, as he celebrates after the 20th stage of the Tour de France in Rocamadour, France, on Saturday. Photo:AFP

Team Jumbo-Visma’s Vingegaard topped the overall standings, 3 minutes, 34 seconds ahead of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, while Geraint Thomas, the 2018 winner, stood at third at 8 minutes, 13 seconds.

The 25-year-old Vingegaard, who was runner-up last year behind Pogacar, said he was already thinking about next year’s race.

“I want to celebrate this victory first, but of course I want to come back to the Tour to win another one,” the reluctant star said.

“I didn’t set myself five Tours de France or anything like that. I just want to come back and win,” he added.

The Dane was eight seconds faster than his great rival on Saturday, and Pogacar looked downhearted at the finish line.

“I’m proud of myself, I did what I could, and at least I have the white jersey [best under-25s],” Pogacar said. “I learned a lot, I’ll go away and analyze it.”

Thomas would also be remembered for his under-the-radar approach that delivered a podium place at 36.

“I’m over the moon to be on the podium, people talk about age, but for me it’s about mentality, if you eat, train, rest properly you can achieve a lot,” Thomas said.

Just three weeks ago, a wall of sound accompanied Vingegaard as he set out on the Tour which started on home ground in Copenhagen.

Danish fans turned out in astonishing numbers as the race sped through the verdant Scandinavian nation, taking in a sensational crossing of the 20km long Great Belt Bridge.

On day three, local man Magnus Cort Nielsen was cheered all the way through Jutland.

Many stars emerged along the route with Belgian rider Wout van Aert, a Jumbo teammate of Vingegaard, coming third on all three opening stages then pulling off a late escape to finally land a win on stage four at Calais as the race returned to France.

Defending champion Pogacar made all the early running with his lone wolf mentality, gradually clawing into top spot on stage six.

The stars aligned against him as he lost teammates to COVID-19 and injury, and he is also a man known to dislike heat, which was a major hurdle in the final week as the Tour witnessed temperatures of over 40°C.

Vingegaard took the yellow jersey from Pogacar on stage 11 and while the UAE Team Emirates cyclist refused stubbornly to give up, he lost further ground on stage 18.

Their epic struggle was captioned by a touching moment of sportsmanship when Pogacar fell at high speed only for the champion-elect to wait for him to catch up in one of the race’s iconic images.

Pogacar’s last chance came in Saturday’s 41km time-trial, but Vingegaard was too strong even if he almost came off his bike in what he described as a “heart attack” moment.

He steadied himself to finish second behind Van Aert and ensure his coronation in Paris.