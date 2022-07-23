Uwe Seeler, one of the iconic figures of post-World War II German soccer, and who skippered West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, has died at the age of 85, officials said on Thursday.
“Hamburg mourns Uwe Seeler. He was the first top scorer in the Bundesliga. He has now died surrounded by his loved ones,” said a statement by the municipality of Hamburg, the city where he spent his club career.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also commented on Twitter.
Photo: AP
“He was a role model for many, we will miss him,” Scholz wrote.
Seeler, who was born in 1936, made his debut for Hamburg SV in 1953 and went on to make 476 appearances before his retirement in 1972. He was later club president, but resigned in 1998 because of a financial scandal in which he was not implicated.
Seeler played a total of 72 matches for West Germany between 1954 and 1970, scoring 33 goals, but never won a World Cup.
However, he was the major architect of the reconstruction of German soccer after World War II, which went hand in hand with the reconstruction of the nation.
Fourth in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden and beaten in the quarter-finals in 1962, Seeler’s finest moment was captaining the West Germany team that reached the 1966 final at Wembley, albeit losing 4-2 to hosts England after extra-time.
It remains arguably the most famous World Cup final ever because of the controversy which still rumbles on over whether Geoff Hurst’s goal to put England 3-2 up actually crossed the line.
Hurst’s shot beat goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, the ball hit the underside of the crossbar, bounced on the line before being headed away by defender Wolfgang Weber.
Seeler always said that the goal should not have been awarded.
“I was standing at the back of the box and saw exactly that the ball didn’t cross the line,” he said in 2016. “We were all in a state of commotion, none of us knew what was going on. No one [in the West Germany team] could understand why the goal was given.”
However, Seeler made peace with the decision and on the 50th anniversary of the final said it was time to put the 1966 controversy to bed.
“I believe all the players have now well digested the events,” he said. “Even if it was a defining moment, sport is sometimes like that. You have to absorb it and put it away.”
At the end of the match, Seeler picked up his collapsed teammates one by one and led them on a lap of honor which remains an iconic image in soccer.
“There are many titles that make a player or a team legends, but there are few gestures that make them immortal,” author Sascha Theisen wrote in the book Helden (Heroes). “The German team of 1966 became immortal because they took that lap of honor at Wembley, on Seeler’s initiative and despite their controversial defeat.”
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also paid tribute to Seeler.
“In Uwe Seeler, we have lost a legend of German football and a unique down-to-earth personality, an honest worker on the pitch and a brilliant goalscorer,” Steinmeier said in a message of condolence. “[He] gave us many unforgettable games and scored inimitable goals... For all his fame and popularity, he always remained true to himself. He never forgot that you can only get to the top if you don’t walk the path alone.”
HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against
With a heat wave building toward a sweltering peak, Tour de France organizers were ready to pour tens of thousands of liters of cold water onto a route that risks melting at road temperatures of 60°C. Riders on Friday battled the heat as the peloton gave up its pursuit of an escape group. The peloton had already been punished by the two days of monster mountain climbs, such as the Alpe d’Huez won by Tom Pidcock. On Wednesday’s dramatic stage to Col du Granon, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, known to dislike heat, wilted and lost his lead in temperatures well over
Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup. Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta. Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats. In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia
Taiwan’s World No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday made her first appearance at home in three years at the Yonex Taipei Open, easily beating world No. 127 Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-5, 21-7 in a 22-minute match. The Super 300 event has returned to the Heping Basketball Gymnasium after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Tai won the women’s singles title at the Taipei Open in 2012, 2016 and 2018, and while she withdrew from the Singapore Open last week due to a hamstring strain, she has already secured the Indonesia Open and the Thailand Open titles this season. In the men’s singles, world