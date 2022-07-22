Tai Tzu-ying marches past Hung

Staff writer





Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the quarter-finals at the Yonex Taipei Open, easing past compatriot Hung En-tzu in just 20 minutes.

Tai is back in Taiwan after five consecutive tournaments since May in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, during which she has battled some minor injuries.

However, she showed no signs of discomfort in her second-round match yesterday with a 21-6, 21-8 victory at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan returns to compatriot Hung En-tzu during their women’s singles match at the Yonex Taipei Open yesterday. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

Tai faces Pai Yu-po of Taiwan in the quarters today after Pai ousted Ishika Jaiswal of the US 21-12, 21-9.

Two other Taiwanese won in the women’s singles, with Liang Ting-yu beating Thailand’s Supanida Katethong 21-13, 21-11 and Hsu Wen-chi defeating India’s Samiya Farooqui 21-18, 21-13, but Chiang Ying-li was beaten 21-12, 21-14 by Saena Kawakami of Japan.

In the men’s singles, Lin Chun-yi beat Adulrach Namkul of Thailand 15-21, 21-8, 21-9; Chen Chi-ting beat Priyanshu Rajawat of India 21-19, 21-13; Chou Tien-chen beat Kiran George of India 23-21, 16-21, 21-7 and Wang Tzu-wei beat Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia 21-10, 21-15, while Lee Chia-hao was defeated by Kashyap Parupalli of India 21-10, 21-19.

Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen returns against Kiran George of India during their men’s singles match at the Yonex Taipei Open yesterday. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

In the women’s doubles involving Taiwanese, Lee Chia-hsin and Teng Chun-hsun beat Hsieh Pei-shan and Tseng Yu-chi 21-14, 19-21, 21-14; Sung Shuo-yun and Yu Chien-hui beat Chang Ching-hui and Yang Ching-tun 21-23, 21-9, 21-16; Hsu Yin-hui and Sung Yi-hsuan beat Cheng Yu-pei and Sun Wen-pei 21-19, 23-25, 21-14; and Hsu Ya-ching and Lin Wan-ching beat Chung Kan-yu and Hung 21-18, 21-9, while India’s Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra beat Lin Jia-yin and Lin Yu-hao 21-14, 21-8; Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato of Japan beat Hu Ling-fang and Lin Xiao-min 21-16, 21-10; Japan’s Sayaka Hobara and Hinata Suzuki beat Liang and Wu Ti-jung 21-18, 18-21, 21-16; and Kuo Yu-wen and Wang Yu-qiao were beaten 21-15, 21-14 by Ng Tsz Yau and Tsang Hiu Yan of Hong Kong.

In the men’s doubles, Lee Chia-han and Lin Yong-heng beat Goh V. Shem and Lim Khim Wah of Malaysia 21-18, 17-21, 21-18; Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek of India 21-19, 21-23, 21-9; Liao Min-chun and Yang Chun-hsien beat Chen Zhi-ray and Lu Chen 21-12, 21-16; and Su Ching-heng and Ye Hong-wei defeated M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila of India 21-17, 21-15, while Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han were beaten 21-16, 21-11 by Boon Xin Yuan and Wong Tien Ci of Malaysia; Cheng Kai-wen and Liu Kuang-heng were eliminated 22-20, 21-11 by Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun of Malaysia; Japan’s Hiroki Okamura and Masayuki Onodera beat Wei Chun-wei and Wu Guan-xun 21-12, 21-19; and Lin Shang-kai and Tseng Min-hao lost 21-19, 21-11 against Law Cheuk Him and Reginald Lee of Hong Kong.

In the mixed doubles, Chang Ko-chi and Lee Chih-chen beat Hong Kong’s Law Cheuk Him and Yeung Nga Ting 21-14, 19-21, 21-16; and Ye Hong-wei and Lee Chia-hsin beat Lin Yong-sheng and Lin Wan-ching 21-17, 21-17, while Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto beat Cheng Kai-wen and Wang Yu-qiao 21-14, 21-17; Malaysian pair Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei beat Lee Jhe-huei and Hsu Ya-ching 21-23, 23-21, 21-14; Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito beat Tseng Min-hao and Hsieh Pei-shan 21-11, 21-6; and Thai pair Ruttanapak Oupthing and Chasinee Korepap beat Lu Ming-che and Wu Ti-jung 21-16, 21-14.