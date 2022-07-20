CYCLING
Doull talks toilet breaks
Welshman Owain Doull on Monday said he is “loving” his maiden Tour de France experience, despite the lack of opportunities to “have a nature break” during the crowded opening stages in Denmark. This year’s Tour started in Copenhagen and continued in Denmark for two more days with spectators packing the roadsides in the cycling-mad country. “It was quite hard, because when you’re racing you end up with three or four chances to have a nature break, but when there’s not a meter of spare road you can’t pull up in front of a load of fans and have a number one,” Doull said during the Tour’s third and final rest day. “As soon as there was an odd section where there were no people, or a gap of no people then all the riders would be shooting off to alleviate themselves.”
TENNIS
Kasatkina says she is gay
Russian world No. 12 Daria Kasatkina criticized her country’s attitude toward homosexuality in a video published on Monday as she announced she is a lesbian. The 25-year-old’s comments came after Russian deputies the same day proposed a new law that would ban information on all non-traditional sexual relationships in the public sphere. Broadcasting homosexual “propaganda” to youngsters has been banned in the country since 2013. “There are many subjects that are even more important than it that are banned, so it’s no surprise,” she told Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko after telling him that she has a girlfriend. “Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters; fuck everyone else,” Kasatkina said. “I believe it is important that influential people from sports, or any other sphere really speak about it. It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support.”
GOLF
Claret Jug fits two beers
British Open winner Cameron Smith has confirmed that the venerable Claret Jug trophy he won on Sunday can hold two beers. The Australian staged one of the greatest back-nine charges ever witnessed at a major championship to receive the trophy that has been handed to British Open winners since 1873. “I’m definitely gonna find out how many beers fit in this thing, that’s for sure,” Smith said when asked how he would be celebrating, later estimating he would have about 20 jugs’ worth. In an Instagram video filmed before he took the trophy back to his Florida home, Smith confirmed the results of his celebratory experiment. “I guess everyone’s been asking how many beers fit in the Claret Jug, it’s pretty much exactly two,” the 28-year-old said. “Yeah, had a good night last night with it. Cheers.”
E-SPORTS
Sam Kerr on ‘FIFA 23’ cover
Australian forward Sam Kerr is to be the first female player to feature on the global cover of Electronic Arts’ FIFA video game when the nearly three-decades-old franchise launches FIFA 23 this year, the game developer announced on Monday. Kerr, who plays for Women’s Super League (WSL) champions Chelsea, is to be featured alongside Paris Saint-Germain forward and France’s FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe. Kerr, 28, was the WSL’s top scorer last season with 20 goals in as many appearances. She has also scored 56 goals in 108 appearances for Australia since her debut in 2009 at the age of 15.
HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against
With a heat wave building toward a sweltering peak, Tour de France organizers were ready to pour tens of thousands of liters of cold water onto a route that risks melting at road temperatures of 60°C. Riders on Friday battled the heat as the peloton gave up its pursuit of an escape group. The peloton had already been punished by the two days of monster mountain climbs, such as the Alpe d’Huez won by Tom Pidcock. On Wednesday’s dramatic stage to Col du Granon, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, known to dislike heat, wilted and lost his lead in temperatures well over
Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup. Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta. Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats. In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked