SPORTS BRIEFS

CYCLING

Doull talks toilet breaks

Welshman Owain Doull on Monday said he is “loving” his maiden Tour de France experience, despite the lack of opportunities to “have a nature break” during the crowded opening stages in Denmark. This year’s Tour started in Copenhagen and continued in Denmark for two more days with spectators packing the roadsides in the cycling-mad country. “It was quite hard, because when you’re racing you end up with three or four chances to have a nature break, but when there’s not a meter of spare road you can’t pull up in front of a load of fans and have a number one,” Doull said during the Tour’s third and final rest day. “As soon as there was an odd section where there were no people, or a gap of no people then all the riders would be shooting off to alleviate themselves.”

TENNIS

Kasatkina says she is gay

Russian world No. 12 Daria Kasatkina criticized her country’s attitude toward homosexuality in a video published on Monday as she announced she is a lesbian. The 25-year-old’s comments came after Russian deputies the same day proposed a new law that would ban information on all non-traditional sexual relationships in the public sphere. Broadcasting homosexual “propaganda” to youngsters has been banned in the country since 2013. “There are many subjects that are even more important than it that are banned, so it’s no surprise,” she told Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko after telling him that she has a girlfriend. “Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters; fuck everyone else,” Kasatkina said. “I believe it is important that influential people from sports, or any other sphere really speak about it. It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support.”

GOLF

Claret Jug fits two beers

British Open winner Cameron Smith has confirmed that the venerable Claret Jug trophy he won on Sunday can hold two beers. The Australian staged one of the greatest back-nine charges ever witnessed at a major championship to receive the trophy that has been handed to British Open winners since 1873. “I’m definitely gonna find out how many beers fit in this thing, that’s for sure,” Smith said when asked how he would be celebrating, later estimating he would have about 20 jugs’ worth. In an Instagram video filmed before he took the trophy back to his Florida home, Smith confirmed the results of his celebratory experiment. “I guess everyone’s been asking how many beers fit in the Claret Jug, it’s pretty much exactly two,” the 28-year-old said. “Yeah, had a good night last night with it. Cheers.”

E-SPORTS

Sam Kerr on ‘FIFA 23’ cover

Australian forward Sam Kerr is to be the first female player to feature on the global cover of Electronic Arts’ FIFA video game when the nearly three-decades-old franchise launches FIFA 23 this year, the game developer announced on Monday. Kerr, who plays for Women’s Super League (WSL) champions Chelsea, is to be featured alongside Paris Saint-Germain forward and France’s FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe. Kerr, 28, was the WSL’s top scorer last season with 20 goals in as many appearances. She has also scored 56 goals in 108 appearances for Australia since her debut in 2009 at the age of 15.