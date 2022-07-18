Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup.
Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta.
Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats.
Photo: AFP
In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia Cup. The second and third-placed teams in each group face off in a quarter-finals qualification round, with the four winners progressing.
Taiwan are today to play Jordan in their qualification matchup.
At a post-game news conference, Taiwan head coach Charles Parker said the team was missing two key players on Saturday.
“But the ones that did play, I’m very proud of their efforts,” Parker said.
Taiwan was making three-pointers in the first half, but was unable to keep it up for the whole game, whereas China was consistent in their shooting, he said.
However, the American basketball coach said he was hopeful about their chances to qualify for the quarter-finals.
In the “next game, we look to make more shots, free throws and threes. I think we are capable of beating anybody here in the Asia Cup. I really believe that we have a chance to go all the way to the final four,” he said.
Taiwan on Saturday stayed within reach of China through to the third quarter, only trailing by nine points before the start of the fourth.
However, it was then they had difficulty sinking shots, while China remained consistent, at one point leading a 21-15-point run.
Taiwan shooting guard Lin Ting-chien led all scorers with 30 points, shooting 10-17 from the floor, including 7-7 from the stripe. American-Taiwanese center William Artino posted a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, while China center Wang Zhelin led his team with 17 points.
A pioneer of basketball in Asia, Taiwan was one of the seven countries to play in the first Asia Cup in 1960, when it finished second to the Philippines. Since then, Taiwan has qualified for the Asia Cup almost every year, except for 1975 to 1983.
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked
AMONG GIANTS: Ireland erupted in jubilation as they became only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat the All Blacks in a three-Test series in New Zealand Ireland yesterday built an emphatic first-half lead, then held off New Zealand’s second-half rally to win the deciding third Test 32-22, recording their first-ever series win against the All Blacks and rocking New Zealand rugby a year out from a World Cup. Only a week after posting its first-ever Test victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand, Ireland won again to become only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat New Zealand in a three-Test series at home. Ireland led 22-3 after a magnificent first half in which it scored tries through backrower Josh van der
Taiwanese speedskater Chen Ying-chu on Monday won a third medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, despite being knocked over at the beginning of the race. Chen won bronze after completing the women’s road sprint 1 lap final in 1 minute, 12.29 seconds. She placed behind Nerea Langa Torres of Spain and Mathilde Pedronno of France, who finished in 1 minute, 9.28 seconds and 1 minute, 9.95 seconds respectively. Chen was disqualified from the 500m track sprint on Friday for making contact with a fellow competitor. On Monday, she again came into contact with another skater and was knocked over at the