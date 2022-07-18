Taiwan finish third in FIBA Asia Cup group in Indonesia

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup.

Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta.

Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats.

Taiwan’s Lin Ting-chien, left, defends against China’s Hu Jie during their Group B game at the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta on Saturday. Photo: AFP

In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia Cup. The second and third-placed teams in each group face off in a quarter-finals qualification round, with the four winners progressing.

Taiwan are today to play Jordan in their qualification matchup.

At a post-game news conference, Taiwan head coach Charles Parker said the team was missing two key players on Saturday.

“But the ones that did play, I’m very proud of their efforts,” Parker said.

Taiwan was making three-pointers in the first half, but was unable to keep it up for the whole game, whereas China was consistent in their shooting, he said.

However, the American basketball coach said he was hopeful about their chances to qualify for the quarter-finals.

In the “next game, we look to make more shots, free throws and threes. I think we are capable of beating anybody here in the Asia Cup. I really believe that we have a chance to go all the way to the final four,” he said.

Taiwan on Saturday stayed within reach of China through to the third quarter, only trailing by nine points before the start of the fourth.

However, it was then they had difficulty sinking shots, while China remained consistent, at one point leading a 21-15-point run.

Taiwan shooting guard Lin Ting-chien led all scorers with 30 points, shooting 10-17 from the floor, including 7-7 from the stripe. American-Taiwanese center William Artino posted a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, while China center Wang Zhelin led his team with 17 points.

A pioneer of basketball in Asia, Taiwan was one of the seven countries to play in the first Asia Cup in 1960, when it finished second to the Philippines. Since then, Taiwan has qualified for the Asia Cup almost every year, except for 1975 to 1983.