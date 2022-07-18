Regional newspaper Le Progres this weekend groaned over the long wait for a home Tour de France stage winner with the scathing headline “Bleu, Blanc, Lose,” a play on the French tri-color using “lose” instead of “Rouge.”
The issue has become a hot topic and a hot potato on an enthralling Tour featuring fans galore, eye-catching panoramas and an epic title struggle after Jonas Vingegaard knocked champion Tadej Pogacar off his perch in an Alpine stage for the ages.
Danes and Belgians have won three stages in the pulsating 109th edition of the world’s most prestigious bike race, the Dutch, Slovenians and Australians twice — but France is still sighing with disappointment.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s Tom Pidcock and Bob Jungels of Luxembourg won the other stages, but at least the latter races for a French team — AG2R Citroen Team.
The charismatic climber Thibaut Pinot of Groupama-FDJ has come closest for France, with a long-range bid on Saturday giving him a third place for the second time.
“I’m so disappointed,” Pinot said, reflecting the general mood of French cycling.
“It takes a little bit of luck, a little bit of legs, a little bit of everything,” he said.
A man who seems to make his own luck, Julian Alaphilippe was described as “the Darling of France” as he dashed around in the overall leader’s yellow jersey for most of the 2018 Tour.
France’s double world champion Alaphilippe won a stage on each of the last four Tours, but hit a tree at high speed in the buildup to this one.
His swashbuckling win on Stage 1 last year is France’s last, meaning that if no French rider won yesterday’s run to Carcassonne on stage 15, the wait would have stretched to 36 stages and counting.
Another missing man is FDJ sprinter Arnaud Demare, who won three stages on the Giro d’Italia this season but skipped this race as his team focusses on the mountains.
France might not have to wait too long, with a trilogy of Pyrenean Mountain stages coming up this week and a trident of domestic hopes capable of delivering what French fans often love best: a sudden burst of Gallic flair delivering triumph in the face of adversity.
Pinot has previously achieved this, sending his emotional team boss Marc Madiot into delirium on the Col du Tourmalet in 2019.
“I’m looking forwards to the Pyrenees, those long climbs are the kind that suit me,” he said, and his recent win on the Tour de Suisse suggests this is more than bluster.
Pinot’s younger teammate David Gaudu is also talking up a fight after finding his form on Saturday’s final climb accompanied by blockbuster crowds.
“I unleashed the horses and boy did they run. Now I’m in the mood for it and I can’t wait to get to the Pyrenees,” he said.
Gaudu is eighth in the overall leaderboard, just 4 minutes, 24 seconds off the lead, and he and Pinot might focus on getting him into the top five rather than winning a stage.
Ahead of him is Romain Bardet in fourth breathing down Ineos Grenadiers leader Geraint Thomas’ neck.
“Romain seems to be on the form of his life,” Thomas said, warning that Vingegaard and Pogacar have a series of challengers.
Bardet was more gloomy on the issue.
“It’ll have to be an ambush. Vingegaard and Pogacar are superior to the rest of us. There are four of us all fighting for third place,” he said.
Bardet suggested he would sacrifice a potential place on the podium in Paris for a stage win.
“If I get even a glimpse of an opportunity I’ll go for it even if it’s risky, a stage win remains my top priority,” Bardet said.
France would certainly thank him for it.
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked
AMONG GIANTS: Ireland erupted in jubilation as they became only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat the All Blacks in a three-Test series in New Zealand Ireland yesterday built an emphatic first-half lead, then held off New Zealand’s second-half rally to win the deciding third Test 32-22, recording their first-ever series win against the All Blacks and rocking New Zealand rugby a year out from a World Cup. Only a week after posting its first-ever Test victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand, Ireland won again to become only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat New Zealand in a three-Test series at home. Ireland led 22-3 after a magnificent first half in which it scored tries through backrower Josh van der
Taiwanese speedskater Chen Ying-chu on Monday won a third medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, despite being knocked over at the beginning of the race. Chen won bronze after completing the women’s road sprint 1 lap final in 1 minute, 12.29 seconds. She placed behind Nerea Langa Torres of Spain and Mathilde Pedronno of France, who finished in 1 minute, 9.28 seconds and 1 minute, 9.95 seconds respectively. Chen was disqualified from the 500m track sprint on Friday for making contact with a fellow competitor. On Monday, she again came into contact with another skater and was knocked over at the