Taiwan’s Chou bags nine-ball silver at World Games

HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition.

In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player.

Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games.

Taiwan’s Chao Chieh-yu lines up a shot during the women’s 9-ball final against the UK’s Kelly Fisher during the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday. Chao, nicknamed “the girl with large eyes,” lost 9-5 to Fisher, but took home the silver medal, Taiwan’s 12th medal at the Games. Photo courtesy of the Sports Administration

Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against Fisher, but was unable to recover from an error in the second half of the match.

Chou, 35, earned the silver medal after narrowly avoiding elimination on Thursday in the tournament’s opening round, when she squeaked out a 9-6 comeback win against Adriana Villar of Costa Rica.

She then breezed past South Korea’s Park Eun-ji 9-1 on Friday, and on Saturday beat Veronika Ivanovskaia of Germany 9-3 to advance to the final.

Taiwan’s Chou Chieh-yu eyes a shot during her women’s nine-ball final match against Britain’s Kelly Fisher at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the Sports Administration

After winning the medal, Chou said that she had been nervous at the start of the three-day competition, but she enjoyed her later matches and was satisfied with her overall performance, despite missing out on gold.

Also on Saturday, Taiwan’s mixed korfball team lost a tight semi-final match against Belgium 19-18, but they remain in the tournament. Taiwan were yesterday to play Germany for the bronze medal.

In men’s canoe polo, Taiwan was blanked by France 9-0 in the quarter-finals, but they fought their way back into the tournament with a 5-3 victory over New Zealand in the consolation semi-finals. In the finals, Taiwan finished sixth after a 4-3 loss to the Netherlands.

In men’s freestyle wakeboard, Taiwan’s Yang Yu-yeh missed out on qualifying for the final after finishing last in the first heat of the semi-finals with a score of 31.89. The 15-year-old on Friday had fought his way back into the tournament with a score of 55.67 in the last-chance qualifiers.

As of Saturday, Taiwan had won 12 medals — one gold, six silvers and five bronzes — at the World Games. Germany led the medal count with 23 gold, six silvers and 14 bronzes, followed by the US with 13 golds, 15 silvers and seven bronzes, and Ukraine with 13 golds, 11 silvers and 15 bronzes.