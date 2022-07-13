Taiwanese speedskater Chen Ying-chu on Monday won a third medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, despite being knocked over at the beginning of the race.
Chen won bronze after completing the women’s road sprint 1 lap final in 1 minute, 12.29 seconds. She placed behind Nerea Langa Torres of Spain and Mathilde Pedronno of France, who finished in 1 minute, 9.28 seconds and 1 minute, 9.95 seconds respectively.
Chen was disqualified from the 500m track sprint on Friday for making contact with a fellow competitor.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Education’s Sports Administration via CNA
On Monday, she again came into contact with another skater and was knocked over at the start of the event.
Chen said all she could think about at the time was getting up and continuing the race.
“I didn’t want to lose, and I had to catch up to everyone in front of me,” Chen said.
Despite winning a bronze, Chen said she was a little disappointed after preparing so hard for the event.
Chen, bagged her first medal of the games — a bronze — on Friday in the women’s 200m track sprint, followed by a silver in the 100m road sprint on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Taiwan advanced to the semi-finals of the World Games women’s softball tournament after defeating Italy 4-1 in their final preliminary match.
Following a 9-4 upset win against Canada and 0-7 defeat to the US over the weekend, Taiwan secured second place in the four-team group with a 2-1 record thanks to a dominant performance from 19-year-old pitcher Ke Hsia-ai.
Ke allowed only one run and five hits over seven innings against Italy, recording eight strikeouts and no walks as she threw a complete game.
Taiwan jumped to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, with leadoff hitter Yang Yi-ting reaching base on an error before scoring on an RBI single to right field.
While Italy leveled the score in the top of the third, Taiwan responded in the bottom half of the inning with a two-RBI single by designated hitter Chen Chia-yi to pull ahead 3-1.
Taiwan added another run in the bottom of the sixth to go up 4-1, giving Ke a comfortable three-run margin to close out the game.
Taiwanese have so far collected four silvers and three bronze medals at the World Games, which ends on Sunday.
