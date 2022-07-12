Taiwanese speedskaters, powerlifter claim silvers

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese speedskaters Chen Ying-chu and Kuo Li-yang on Sunday took home silver medals at this year’s World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, while powerlifter Yang Sen also claimed a silver medal.

Chen, who bagged her first medal of the Games on Friday with a bronze in the women’s 200m speedskating event, was looking to redeem herself in Sunday’s 100m road sprint after being disqualified from the 500m competition for coming into contact with an opponent.

After sailing through the qualifier and semi-final, Chen completed the final in 10.854 seconds, finishing just behind Geiny Carmela Pajaro Guzman of Colombia, who won first place with a time of 10.773 seconds.

Taiwanese powerlifter Yang Sen deadlifts 332.5kg at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday. Photo: CNA

Meanwhile, in the men’s 100m road sprint, Kuo picked up his second medal of the Games, claiming second place in 10.143 seconds.

The gold went to Jorge Luis Martinez Morales of Mexico, whose 9.972 seconds was the race’s only sub-10 second time.

Taiwan’s Yang also bagged a silver medal in the super heavyweight division of the men’s powerlifting competition, finishing second to Oleksiy Bychkov of Ukraine.

The 114.8kg Yang squatted a world record of 440kg, bench pressed 322.5kg and deadlifted 332.5kg for a combined weight of 1,095kg.

The World Games, an international multisport event, comprises sports that are not included in the Olympic Games and are held every four years.

The 11th World Games had initially been scheduled for last year, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.