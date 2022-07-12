Taiwanese speedskaters Chen Ying-chu and Kuo Li-yang on Sunday took home silver medals at this year’s World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, while powerlifter Yang Sen also claimed a silver medal.
Chen, who bagged her first medal of the Games on Friday with a bronze in the women’s 200m speedskating event, was looking to redeem herself in Sunday’s 100m road sprint after being disqualified from the 500m competition for coming into contact with an opponent.
After sailing through the qualifier and semi-final, Chen completed the final in 10.854 seconds, finishing just behind Geiny Carmela Pajaro Guzman of Colombia, who won first place with a time of 10.773 seconds.
Photo: CNA
Meanwhile, in the men’s 100m road sprint, Kuo picked up his second medal of the Games, claiming second place in 10.143 seconds.
The gold went to Jorge Luis Martinez Morales of Mexico, whose 9.972 seconds was the race’s only sub-10 second time.
Taiwan’s Yang also bagged a silver medal in the super heavyweight division of the men’s powerlifting competition, finishing second to Oleksiy Bychkov of Ukraine.
The 114.8kg Yang squatted a world record of 440kg, bench pressed 322.5kg and deadlifted 332.5kg for a combined weight of 1,095kg.
The World Games, an international multisport event, comprises sports that are not included in the Olympic Games and are held every four years.
The 11th World Games had initially been scheduled for last year, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters after not being able to find a way past Chen Yufei of China in their women’s singles semi-final. Tai bowed out of the tournament after losing 21-13, 23-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Tai trailed Chen for most of the opening game and was even behind 15-5 at one point after the Chinese powered ahead with eight consecutive points. However, Tai scored seven consecutive points of her own to narrow the gap to three, but could not stop Chen. In the second