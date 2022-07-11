Greg Norman once talked about playing in the British Open next week. Now he does not even get to attend the dinner at St Andrews for past champions.
Norman, who won the Open at Turnberry in 1986 and at Royal St George’s in 1993, would have been eligible for the four-hole “Celebration of Champions” exhibition that takes place only at St Andrews, along with the Champions’ Dinner.
The R&A on Saturday said it contacted Norman to tell him that “we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion.”
Photo: AFP
“The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the championship and its heritage,” said R&A, the governing body for golf outside of the US and Mexico. “Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend.”
Norman has been viewed as a disruptor in golf as CEO of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series that is paying as much as US$150 million to sign former major champions such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, and staging 54-hole events with a shotgun start that pay US$25 million in prize money.
The PGA Tour has suspended players who have signed up for the rebel league, and the European tour is fining its players ￡100,000 (US$120,295) for each LIV event they play.
Norman described the decision as “petty” to Australian Golf Digest.
“I’m disappointed. I would have thought the R&A would have stayed above it all given their position in world golf,” he said. It is “petty, as all I have done is promote and grow the game of golf globally, on and off the golf course, for more than four decades.”
Norman already rubbed the R&A the wrong way with an interview earlier this year with Australia-based News Corp, in which he said he was filling out his entry form for the 150th Open and “I think I can still get in.”
It led the R&A to issue a statement.
“We have no plans for any additional exemptions,” it said.
The R&A did not deny exemptions for eligible players, following the decision of the US Golf Association for the US Open because of the open nature of their majors.
There are 23 players in the field at St Andrews who played in the last LIV Golf event.
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult US President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an eight-year-old boy with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March when he saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” phrase. He believed they were meant to encourage him, and consequently started trying activities he never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing the training wheels