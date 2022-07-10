Tai Tzu-ying loses in the semi-finals to China’s Chen

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters after not being able to find a way past Chen Yufei of China in their women’s singles semi-final.

Tai bowed out of the tournament after losing 21-13, 23-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Tai trailed Chen for most of the opening game and was even behind 15-5 at one point after the Chinese powered ahead with eight consecutive points.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying, right, and Chen Yufei of China shake hands after their women’s singles semi-final at the Malaysia Masters at the Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Photo: AP

However, Tai scored seven consecutive points of her own to narrow the gap to three, but could not stop Chen.

In the second game, Chen found match point at 20-16, but Tai saved four match points to level at 20-20 before Chen punched her ticket into the final against An Se-young of South Korea.

In the mixed doubles, Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang missed out on a place in the final today against Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Mentari of Indonesia, losing 20-22, 21-16, 22-20 to Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China.