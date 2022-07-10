Taiwanese powerlifter Hsieh Tsung-ting and speedskater Chen Ying-chu won silver and bronze respectively at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday.
Hsieh left with a silver medal after completing a combined weight of 775kg in the men’s lightweight powerlifting event consisting of squat, bench press and deadlift.
Hsieh is a veteran powerlifter who grabbed gold at the 2009 World Games in Kaohsiung and bronze at the 2013 World Games in Cali, Colombia.
Photo courtesy of the Department of Sports
Chen, who competed in the women’s 200m speedskating time trial event, won bronze after finishing in 19.053 seconds, behind Italian Asja Varani in second with a time of 19.020 seconds and Colombian Geiny Carmela Pajaro Guzman, who won gold with a time of 18.894 seconds.
Also in speedskating, Taiwanese Kuo Li-yang’s hopes for a medal were dashed after he finished fourth in the men’s 200m time trial.
Kuo completed the race in 18.067 seconds, just milliseconds behind French skater Yvan Sivilier, who finished third with a time of 18.009 seconds.
The silver and gold medals went to Andres Mauricio Jimenez Torres of Colombia and Duccio Marsili of Italy with times of 17.873 seconds and 17.835 seconds respectively.
The World Games, an international multisports event, began on Thursday and is to finish on July 17. It comprises sports that are not in the Olympic Games.
The 11th edition had initially been scheduled for last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
