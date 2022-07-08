Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the women’s singles quarter-finals at the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur, while Taiwanese ace Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles.
In a match that lasted just 42 minutes, Tai crushed Malaysian Goh Jin Wei 16-21, 21-7, 21-9 at the Axiata Arena.
The world No. 2 got off to a rocky start, trailing her opponent 2-8, and failing to catch up before the end of the first game.
Photo: AP
From the start of the second game, Tai was playing more aggressively, taking a quick 14-1 lead. Keeping a fiery pace, she yielded only six more points to Goh before winning the game, which she followed up with another rapid win to seal the 2-1 victory.
It was the second head-to-head encounter between Tai and Goh after the 2018 Malaysia Open quarter-finals, in which the Taiwanese also prevailed.
Tai next plays Pusarla V. Sindhu of India in the quarter-finals. Earlier this month, Tai defeated world No. 7 Sinhu 13-21, 21-15, 21-13 in their quarter-final match at the Malaysian Open.
World No. 4 Chou blasted past Ng Tze Yong to book his quarter-final place, beating the Malaysian 21-18, 21-16 in 51 minutes.
Chou is to play world No. 13 Angus Ng Ka Long today.
Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei, who is ranked 16th in the world, lost his men’s singles match to world No. 19 H.S. Prannoy 21-19, 21-16.
In men’s doubles, Taiwan’s Chang Ko-chi and Po Li-wei beat Chang Yee Jun and Roy King Yap of Malaysia 14-21, 21-11, 21-10 in 51 minutes.
The Taiwanese duo next play Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the quarter-finals.
Taiwan’s Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han also advanced to the men’s doubles quarter-finals, defeating Germany’s Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel 20-22, 21-12, 21-13.
The Taiwanese pair are today to play Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawann of Indonesia.
In the mixed doubles, Taiwan’s Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang made quick work of Chang Tak Ching and Ng Wing Yung, beating the Hong Kong duo 21-13, 21-10 in just 26 minutes
Yang and Hu are to play China’s Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping in the quarter-finals.
The Malaysia Masters, which ends on Sunday, is a BWF Super 500 tournament that carries a total purse of US$360,000.
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying was knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday, losing her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China 19-21, 21-13, 21-15. Despite two previous victories for second-seeded Tai against Chen this season — including her win in the final of the Thailand Open — fourth-seeded Chen dispatched the world No. 2 in 1 hour, 8 minutes at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, securing a spot in the Super 750 tournament’s final. Tai won the opening game of the last-four matchup, scoring two consecutive points after the score was tied 19-19. However, she had a horrific points drought after the