Taiwan’s Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han made quick work of their opponents on the opening day of the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.
The men’s doubles pair took 33 minutes to beat Germany’s Jones Ralfy Jansen and Jan Colin Voelker 21-17, 21-10, while Chang Ko-chi and Po Li-wei took 5 minutes longer to beat Singapore’s Andy Kwek and Jason Wong 21-19, 21-16.
In the women’s singles, Hsu Wen-chi convincingly ousted Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-16, 21-16 in 36 minutes.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Hsu Ya-ching and Lin Wan-ching were less fortunate in the women’s doubles, losing to Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi 20-22, 21-14, 21-14.
Men’s doubles pair Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan lost 14-21, 21-15, 21-19 to South Korea’s Kim Gi-jung and Kim Sa-rang.
Olympic gold medalists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, their agent said on Monday.
The two have a “slight fever and sore throat,” the agent said.
Additional reporting by CNA
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying was knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday, losing her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China 19-21, 21-13, 21-15. Despite two previous victories for second-seeded Tai against Chen this season — including her win in the final of the Thailand Open — fourth-seeded Chen dispatched the world No. 2 in 1 hour, 8 minutes at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, securing a spot in the Super 750 tournament’s final. Tai won the opening game of the last-four matchup, scoring two consecutive points after the score was tied 19-19. However, she had a horrific points drought after the
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was Taiwan’s final hope at the Petronas Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur, advancing to quarter-finals of the women’s singles with a decisive win over Kristin Kuuba of Estonia. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai crushed world No. 51 Kuuba 21-11, 21-9 in their second-round match, which lasted about 30 minutes, at the Super 750 tournament at the Axiata Arena. In the opener, Tai shot ahead 11-8 at the mid-game interval, with Kuuba starved after the break, scoring one point as the Taiwanese hit five consecutive winners to bound to 16-9. Kuuba rallied to gain two more points, but Tai
