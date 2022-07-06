Taiwanese off to a good start at Malaysia Masters

Staff writer





Taiwan’s Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han made quick work of their opponents on the opening day of the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The men’s doubles pair took 33 minutes to beat Germany’s Jones Ralfy Jansen and Jan Colin Voelker 21-17, 21-10, while Chang Ko-chi and Po Li-wei took 5 minutes longer to beat Singapore’s Andy Kwek and Jason Wong 21-19, 21-16.

In the women’s singles, Hsu Wen-chi convincingly ousted Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-16, 21-16 in 36 minutes.

Taiwan’s Chang Ko-chi, left, looks on as Po Li-wei returns to Singapore’s Andy Kwek and Jason Wong in their Malaysia Masters men’s doubles match in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Hsu Ya-ching and Lin Wan-ching were less fortunate in the women’s doubles, losing to Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi 20-22, 21-14, 21-14.

Men’s doubles pair Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan lost 14-21, 21-15, 21-19 to South Korea’s Kim Gi-jung and Kim Sa-rang.

Olympic gold medalists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, their agent said on Monday.

The two have a “slight fever and sore throat,” the agent said.

Additional reporting by CNA