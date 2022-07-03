Lampaert shocks the ‘big guys’ with Stage 1 Tour win

AFP, COPENHAGEN





Belgian Yves Lampaert on Friday shocked the favorites to pull on the leader’s yellow jersey after the rain-drenched first stage of the Tour de France, an individual time-trial in the Danish capital.

Quick-Step rider Lampaert suffered less thanks to a later start than the pre-race favorites on the slippery 13.2km route, finishing 5 seconds ahead of compatriot Wout van Aert, with defending champion Tadej Pogacar third, 7 seconds off the pace.

Massive crowds lined the streets as riders sped past the Little Mermaid statue, the harbor-front Blox building and the Amalienborg palace, where Crown Prince Frederik joined the celebration.

Quick-Step rider Yves Lampaert sports the yellow jersey ahead of Stage 2 of the Tour de France in Roskilde, Denmark, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Lampaert was overwhelmed with emotion as the 31-year-old realized he would wear the overall leader’s yellow jersey on yesterday’s second stage.

“I was hoping for a top 10, but not this,” he said. “I beat the big guys.”

Two-time defending champion Pogacar pulled on the white jersey as the fastest under-25 rider.

“It’s great to be back on the Tour, the white jersey was my aim today,” the Team UAE leader said. “I loved the crowds and my time was good for the GC [general classification] against my rivals,” he said.

Stage 2 — a 202.2km ride from Roskilde to Nyborg — was to finish after press time last night.