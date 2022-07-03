Winning run of Tai Tzu-ying ended by China’s Chen

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying was knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday, losing her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China 19-21, 21-13, 21-15.

Despite two previous victories for second-seeded Tai against Chen this season — including her win in the final of the Thailand Open — fourth-seeded Chen dispatched the world No. 2 in 1 hour, 8 minutes at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, securing a spot in the Super 750 tournament’s final.

Tai won the opening game of the last-four matchup, scoring two consecutive points after the score was tied 19-19.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying returns to Chen Yufei of China during their women’s singles semi-final at the Petronas Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Photo: AFP

However, she had a horrific points drought after the break in the second game.

Tai had lead by as much as 12-5, but Chen engineered an 11-point rally — including 9-1 after the break, when it was 12-12 — to force the decider.

Tai established another buffer for herself in the third game, leading 9-3 early on, but Chen fought back once more.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reacts during her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China at the Petronas Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The match was extended after Tai took a tumble in the third game.

She had a graze on her right elbow after falling while attempting to catch the shuttle.

Tai — who was leading 12-9 at the time — asked for time to treat the wound.

Chen leveled the scores at 14-14 and the Chinese player pushed on to a 17-15 lead before finishing off the match with four consecutive points.

However, even with the defeat, Tai has a 17-5 head-to-head record against Chen.