Rowdy Tellez on Friday homered for the fifth time in five games, and drove in five runs, while Corbin Burnes took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 19-2.
Willy Adames hit a grand slam as the Brewers connected five times. They also had five doubles among their 16 hits.
The Brewers got seven runs in the second inning and eight more in eighth. It was the first time in franchise history they had scored at least seven runs twice in an inning in the same game.
Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY
Tellez’s homer was a three-run shot to right-center field that capped a seven-run second inning against rookie Roansy Contreras (2-2). Tellez also had a two-run double in the fourth to push the Brewers’ lead to 9-0.
“He hits the ball hard and when he does square the ball up it has a chance of going out of the ballpark and that’s what he’s been doing,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.
In Detroit, Michigan, Vinnie Pasquantino took an unusual path to home plate on his first big-league home run — a furious sprint, a desperate slide and even a tag as he and Hunter Dozier hit back-to-back homers, leading the Kansas City Royals over the Detroit Tigers 3-1.
Photo: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY
Playing his third game in majors, Pasquantino was zero for six overall when he hit Michael Pineda’s first pitch of the fourth inning to deep right. The ball hit the top of the fence, bounced off a railing and back onto the field.
Thinking the ball was in play, Pasquantino tried to get a double out of it, but Javy Baez took Willi Castro’s throw and tagged the rookie as he slid into the bag. The Tigers shortstop then told Pasquantino to get up and enjoy the last half of his home-run trot.
“I got tagged out at second base by Javy Baez” on home run No. 1, Pasquantino said. “How cool is that?”
“I’m glad that all got captured on video, because I’m going to be showing that to my grandkids someday,” he said.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Astros 8, Angels 1
‧ Blue Jays 9, Rays 2
‧ Cubs 6, Red Sox 5
‧ Dodgers 5, Padres 1
‧ Giants 0, White Sox 1
‧ Mariners 1, Athletics 3
‧ Mets 4, Rangers 3
‧ Nationals 3, Marlins 6
‧ Phillies 5, Cardinals 3
‧ Reds 1, Braves 9
‧ Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 9
‧ Twins 3, Orioles 2
