Wimbledon happy to attract top stars

AFP, LONDON





Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton yesterday said that she was relieved the world’s top stars had showed up at the Grand Slam even though no ranking points would be on offer.

Both the ATP and WTA removed the points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

It means players such as US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka cannot play in London.

France’s Benoit Paire returns to fellow countryman Quentin Halys in their men’s singles match on the first day of Wimbledon in London yesterday. Photo: AFP

Bolton, who said the decision to ban the players had been “incredibly difficult,” reiterated that Wimbledon organizers were disappointed with the decision.

“We thought it was a disproportionate decision in the context of the situation we found ourselves in and in the context of the global situation,” she said before the start of play on the first day. “And of course it punishes all the players, so we felt it was disproportionate and I think the quality of the field we have playing in the Championships speaks for itself.”

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who last month pulled out of Wimbledon with an Achilles injury, had said previously that she could skip it over the decision to remove ranking points, but two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said it would “never feel like an exhibition” despite the absence of points.

Bolton said that she expected record crowds for the Championships this year, with the tournament switching to a policy of playing on the middle Sunday.

“The history of why we didn’t used to play on middle Sunday was about the courts needing a rest, but as grass-court technology, care and attention has improved over many years we arrived at a place where we believe the courts ... could withstand 14 days, and so we’re very confident it can and we’re really excited about adding the extra day, but particularly the extra day on a Sunday when we think about available audiences,” she said.

Bolton also welcomed back Wimbledon’s traditional lines of people waiting to buy tickets, which did not take place during last year’s event due to COVID-19.

“Hugely significant and actually the fact that we didn’t have it last year I think really emphasized to everybody the significance and importance of it,” she said. “It was hugely missed. The reason why the queue is important is not because we think people enjoy queueing particularly in the UK, although traditionally everyone assumes the Brits like queueing, but it’s really about accessibility.”