Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton yesterday said that she was relieved the world’s top stars had showed up at the Grand Slam even though no ranking points would be on offer.
Both the ATP and WTA removed the points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
It means players such as US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka cannot play in London.
Photo: AFP
Bolton, who said the decision to ban the players had been “incredibly difficult,” reiterated that Wimbledon organizers were disappointed with the decision.
“We thought it was a disproportionate decision in the context of the situation we found ourselves in and in the context of the global situation,” she said before the start of play on the first day. “And of course it punishes all the players, so we felt it was disproportionate and I think the quality of the field we have playing in the Championships speaks for itself.”
Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who last month pulled out of Wimbledon with an Achilles injury, had said previously that she could skip it over the decision to remove ranking points, but two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said it would “never feel like an exhibition” despite the absence of points.
Bolton said that she expected record crowds for the Championships this year, with the tournament switching to a policy of playing on the middle Sunday.
“The history of why we didn’t used to play on middle Sunday was about the courts needing a rest, but as grass-court technology, care and attention has improved over many years we arrived at a place where we believe the courts ... could withstand 14 days, and so we’re very confident it can and we’re really excited about adding the extra day, but particularly the extra day on a Sunday when we think about available audiences,” she said.
Bolton also welcomed back Wimbledon’s traditional lines of people waiting to buy tickets, which did not take place during last year’s event due to COVID-19.
“Hugely significant and actually the fact that we didn’t have it last year I think really emphasized to everybody the significance and importance of it,” she said. “It was hugely missed. The reason why the queue is important is not because we think people enjoy queueing particularly in the UK, although traditionally everyone assumes the Brits like queueing, but it’s really about accessibility.”
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim on Tuesday praised US professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom for his advocacy of human rights. “An honor to meet @EnesFreedom, with admiration for his courage and commitment in advocating human rights,” Hsiao wrote in a post on Twitter that included a photograph of her posing with Freedom. “Looking forward to welcoming him to Taiwan in the future.” Hsiao did not give any information about her meeting with Freedom, who is currently a free agent. However, Legislator Hung Sun-han wrote on Facebook that Hsiao had invited Freedom to dinner at Twin Oaks, the former residence of Taiwan’s
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four. Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut, who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals in Halle, Germany. “I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” Bautista Agut said. Bautista Agut broke Medvedev once in the first set and twice in the second as he
ROLLER COASTER: Shortly after winning the men’s 50m backstroke, Justin Ress was disqualified, but after accepting his loss, officials, in a rare move, overturned the call Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh on Saturday won another gold medal and Italy pipped the US to the men’s 4x100m medley relay title on the last night of racing at the FINA World Championships. The US women clinched the country’s record 45th medal of the week by winning their 4x100m medley final. Regan Smith, Lilly King, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan were 0.47 seconds ahead of Australia and 1.23 ahead of Canada. “Yeah, I’m pretty tired,” Huske said after her sixth medal in a busy week. Canadian swimmers finished with 11 medals for their most successful worlds. Veteran Gregorio Paltrinieri also won a thrilling men’s
Serena Williams’ return to tennis action was cut short after her women’s doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, withdrew from the Eastbourne International because of a knee injury. The WTA event had seen the 40-year-old star play her first two competitive matches since she limped out of last year’s Wimbledon in tears with a hamstring problem. The American and Tunisia’s Jabeur made it through to the semi-finals with a narrow last-16 win over Maria Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, before a more convincing quarter-final victory in straight sets against Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama. Williams is now to focus on Wimbledon, where she has accepted