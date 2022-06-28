Avalanche edge Lightning to lift Cup

DETHRONED: Tampa Bay ended up two victories short of becoming the NHL’s first three-peat champions since the early 1980s New York Islanders dynasty

AP, TAMPA, Florida





Nathan MacKinnon could not find the words. Gabriel Landeskog cracked a smile and a joke.

After years of playoff disappointments, the Colorado Avalanche are back atop ice hockey’s mountain after dethroning the two-time defending champions.

Behind a goal and an assist from MacKinnon, the Avalanche on Sunday won the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history and first in more than two decades by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Final.

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, front, celebrates with the Stanley Cup after the Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Geoff Burke-USA Today

“It’s just been building over time,” defenseman Cale Makar said about the Avalanche’s journey. “I’ve been here only three years. A couple of tough exits in the playoffs. It was just all leading up to this.”

It is the first title for Colorado’s core group led by MacKinnon, captain Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Makar, and it follows several early post-season exits — in the second round in each of the previous three seasons and the first round in 2018. The 2016-17 team was the worst in ice hockey, finishing with just 48 points.

“It’s hard to describe,” said MacKinnon, who led the way in the clincher by blocking shots and taking big hits in addition to his offensive production. “Some tough years mixed in there, but it’s all over now. We never stopped believing.”

With a mix of speed, high-end talent and the experience gained from those defeats, Colorado broke through this time — earning every bit of the championship by knocking off a deep and gritty team that hoisted the Cup the previous two years.

“To beat them is probably a little more satisfying, to be honest, because they are champions,” said veteran forward Andrew Cogliano, who hoisted the Cup for the first time at age 35. “They know how to win and, ultimately, when you can beat the champions, you know you really earned it.”

Like the Avalanche fully expected, it was not easy.

An early turnover by Makar led to an easy goal by Steven Stamkos, putting Colorado in a hole, and several more bumps and bruises followed. The Avalanche tied it when MacKinnon beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a near-perfect shot and went ahead on another big goal by trade deadline acquisition Artturi Lehkonen.

They locked things down by holding on to the puck and held Tampa Bay without a shot on Darcy Kuemper until midway through the third period.

When the Lightning finally did, he was there. Brought in from Arizona in a trade in the summer last year to shore up the sport’s most important position, Kuemper was solid again and made his most important save with less than seven minutes left when he slid over to deny star Nikita Kucherov.

His teammates finished the job and Colorado improved to 9-1 on the road the post-season.

Much like the Lightning went all in multiple times by trading high draft picks and prospects to load up for the best chance to win the Cup, Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic was not afraid to up the ante in March to acquire Lehkonen, defenseman Josh Manson and Cogliano. They became the perfect complement to Colorado’s core that had showed plenty of playoff promise, but until now had not produced a championship.

Sakic, who captained Colorado’s first two title-winning teams in 1996 and 2001, used a familiar recipe to get his team over the hump. Much like Pierre Lacroix, the architect of those Avalanche teams that had so much success after the organization moved to Denver, Sakic prioritized skill, speed and versatility.

That speed overwhelmed every opponent on the way to the Stanley Cup Final, from an opening sweep of Nashville through a hard-fought, six-game series against St Louis and another sweep of Edmonton.

It was a different challenge against Tampa Bay, when the Avalanche needed to absorb counterpunches from the back-to-back champions to close it out.

Tampa Bay ended up two victories short of becoming the NHL’s first three-peat champions since the early 1980s New York Islanders dynasty.

“It stings just as much as the first time,” Stamkos said, referring to the Lightning’s loss to Chicago in the 2015 final.

Before the series, Makar said he and his teammates were trying to end a dynasty and begin a legacy. That legacy finally involves a championship, thanks in large part to steady coach Jared Bednar, who in his sixth season found a way to focus his team on the mission at hand from the start of training camp.

“He stuck with it, also,” Rantanen said. “He had a tough first year in the league, and I did, too. I can’t believe we’re here six years after.”