SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





TENNIS

Hsieh exits Valencia

Taiwan’s Hsieh Yu-chieh and partner Beatrice Gumulya of Indonesia on Thursday crashed out of the women’s doubles quarter-finals at the WTA Internacional de Valencia tournament in Spain. The Czech duo of Anastasia Detiuc and Miriam Kolodziejova beat Hsieh and Gumulya 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour, 17 minutes.

GOLF

Poulter appeals suspension

Britain’s Ian Poulter on Thursday said he would appeal his suspension from the PGA Tour for playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. The breakaway circuit has shaken the sport to its core, with the likes of six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson signing up. Poulter was among 17 golfers sanctioned by the US-based Tour shortly after play started at LIV Golf’s inaugural event outside London. “I will appeal for sure. It makes no sense,” the former world No. 5 said after carding a five-over-par 75 in the opening round at Centurion Club. “Having two Tour cards and the ability to play golf all over the world, what’s wrong with that? I didn’t resign my membership because I don’t feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different ... it’s a power struggle and it’s just disappointing.”

ATHLETICS

Russian blasts IOC

Olympic champion high jumper Maria Lasitskene on Thursday criticized International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach in an open letter for banning Russian athletes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 29-year-old — who has never lost a major international competition, but will likely be kept out of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon — wrote that banning Russians did not stop the war, “but on the contrary, it gave birth to a new one, around and inside the sports, which is impossible to contain.” Lasitskene, whose main competitors in high jump over the past five years have been from Ukraine, wrote: “I still don’t know what to say [to] them or how to look into their eyes. They and their friends and relatives are experiencing what no one human being should ever have to feel.” She said that people should stop identifying athletes by their country. “Fans fall in love with athletes not because of their nationality or citizenship, but because of what those show at competitions,” she wrote.

FORMULA ONE

Brazil votes on Hamilton

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday said he was speechless after being made an honorary citizen of Brazil, after the lower house of parliament passed a bill to do so. The move had been proposed by Brazilian Federal Deputy Andre Figueiredo after the British driver won last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix and unfurled the Brazilian flag at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit. “Today I was granted honorary citizenship to one of my favorite places in the world,” Hamilton, who is racing in Azerbaijan this weekend, told his 28.4 million followers on Instagram. “I don’t really have the words right now. Thank you Brazil, I love you.” The vote was largely symbolic, but some lawmakers criticized it. “I recognize Lewis Hamilton’s achievements ... but this bill makes clear that we are not addressing Brazil’s structural problems as a priority,” Tiago Mitraud of the New Party said.