TENNIS
Hsieh exits Valencia
Taiwan’s Hsieh Yu-chieh and partner Beatrice Gumulya of Indonesia on Thursday crashed out of the women’s doubles quarter-finals at the WTA Internacional de Valencia tournament in Spain. The Czech duo of Anastasia Detiuc and Miriam Kolodziejova beat Hsieh and Gumulya 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour, 17 minutes.
GOLF
Poulter appeals suspension
Britain’s Ian Poulter on Thursday said he would appeal his suspension from the PGA Tour for playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. The breakaway circuit has shaken the sport to its core, with the likes of six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson signing up. Poulter was among 17 golfers sanctioned by the US-based Tour shortly after play started at LIV Golf’s inaugural event outside London. “I will appeal for sure. It makes no sense,” the former world No. 5 said after carding a five-over-par 75 in the opening round at Centurion Club. “Having two Tour cards and the ability to play golf all over the world, what’s wrong with that? I didn’t resign my membership because I don’t feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different ... it’s a power struggle and it’s just disappointing.”
ATHLETICS
Russian blasts IOC
Olympic champion high jumper Maria Lasitskene on Thursday criticized International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach in an open letter for banning Russian athletes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 29-year-old — who has never lost a major international competition, but will likely be kept out of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon — wrote that banning Russians did not stop the war, “but on the contrary, it gave birth to a new one, around and inside the sports, which is impossible to contain.” Lasitskene, whose main competitors in high jump over the past five years have been from Ukraine, wrote: “I still don’t know what to say [to] them or how to look into their eyes. They and their friends and relatives are experiencing what no one human being should ever have to feel.” She said that people should stop identifying athletes by their country. “Fans fall in love with athletes not because of their nationality or citizenship, but because of what those show at competitions,” she wrote.
FORMULA ONE
Brazil votes on Hamilton
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday said he was speechless after being made an honorary citizen of Brazil, after the lower house of parliament passed a bill to do so. The move had been proposed by Brazilian Federal Deputy Andre Figueiredo after the British driver won last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix and unfurled the Brazilian flag at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit. “Today I was granted honorary citizenship to one of my favorite places in the world,” Hamilton, who is racing in Azerbaijan this weekend, told his 28.4 million followers on Instagram. “I don’t really have the words right now. Thank you Brazil, I love you.” The vote was largely symbolic, but some lawmakers criticized it. “I recognize Lewis Hamilton’s achievements ... but this bill makes clear that we are not addressing Brazil’s structural problems as a priority,” Tiago Mitraud of the New Party said.
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than
‘MADE OUR STAND’: England coach Gareth Southgate said his players took a knee in Budapest to protest against racial injustice, ‘to educate people around the world’ England coach Gareth Southgate said his players “made our stand as a team” after they were booed by some Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice in Budapest on Saturday. Hungary earned a shock 1-0 win in the UEFA Nations League match, their first over England in 60 years, but the match began with boos ringing round the stadium. The fixture was supposed to be behind closed doors, after Hungary were disciplined by FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist fan behavior, but children, accompanied by an adult, were allowed to attend due to a loophole in the rules. “The
Nonito Donaire said he was felled by the “hardest punch I’ve ever been hit with” as bantamweight king Naoya Inoue inflicted a sensational second-round stoppage on the Philippine veteran in Saitama. The unbeaten Japanese boxing great known as “Monster” scored his 20th knockout victory in 23 fights to add the WBC title to his WBA and IBF belts in a breathless display of power punching. In the pair’s first fight three years ago in the same arena, five-weight world champion Donaire fractured a bone in Inoue’s face as the Japanese was pushed all the way before scoring a unanimous points victory. However, in