Women’s cricket is booming in soccer-crazy Brazil

On a concrete playground in a poor hillside neighborhood in Brazil, ecstatic children are chasing a ball at top speed, but in an unusual scene for the soccer-mad country, they are indifferent to the goalposts nearby, instead swinging cricket bats and fielding drives.

Welcome to Pocos de Caldas, a city of 170,000 people that is the capital of a lovably quirky quest to turn the land of Pele and Neymar into a passionate cricketing nation.

Defying stereotypes, Brazil is emerging as a force to be reckoned with in cricket, especially the women’s national team, who were given professional contracts in 2020 — making the country the first in the world to take its women’s team pro before the men’s.

Women from the Brazil women’s cricket team chat during training in Poco de Caldas on May 24. Photo: AFP

Most players have learned the game from 63 community youth programs run by the organization Cricket Brasil, whose president is former professional cricketer Matt Featherstone, an Englishman who married a Brazilian and moved there two decades ago.

“My wife thinks I’m mad” for trying to get Brazilians playing cricket, said Featherstone, 51, a strapping man with infectious enthusiasm.

However, his charisma and community spirit have turned Pocos de Caldas, a tiny spa hub nestled in the green mountains of southeastern coffee country, into what Mayor Sergio Azevedo boasts is “the only city in Brazil where more kids play cricket than football.”

Cricket Brasil president Matt Featherstone looks at one of the Brazil women’s team’s trophies in Poco de Caldas on May 24. Photo: AFP

When Featherstone moved to Brazil in 2000, he tried spreading his love of cricket at private schools, but soon realized he was competing against rugby, hockey, sailing and “everything else you can imagine,” he said.

However, in poor neighborhoods, where the options were “football or football,” he discovered families were elated to have a new sports program.

Unlike in England, where cricket is sometimes seen as a game for rich men, “here we have a blank piece of paper to invent cricketing culture as we wish,” he said.

Roberta Moretti Avery, the women’s team captain, recalls her first reaction to seeing cricket on TV.

“It wasn’t the best impression,” said the 36-year-old, laughing. “I didn’t understand it, I just saw all these people dressed in white, and it seemed to last forever.”

However, she noticed the sport was similar to a Brazilian street game she liked, known as “bats” or “taco.”

The story goes that Brazilian slaves invented the game, played with broomsticks for bats and bottles for wickets, after seeing cricket played by Brits brought over to build Brazil’s railroads in the 19th century.

The enthusiasm and openness at Cricket Brasil ended up winning her over, said Moretti Avery, a petite dynamo with a wide grin and a mean swing honed by playing golf.

Brazil has put its own stamp on cricket. The women’s team play Brazilian funk at practice, samba before matches, and prefer loud parties at the grounds to tea and cucumber sandwiches.

“The way cricket was developed here was really cool. We’ve made it fun,” Moretti Avery said.

Thanks to the community projects, launched in 2009, Pocos de Caldas has more than 5,000 cricket players. Cricket Brasil wants to reach 30,000 and expand to other cities.

Some players are winning international recognition.

In October last year, Laura Cardoso, a 16-year-old all-rounder, made world headlines with what one sportswriter called a “miraculous” performance, bowling a hat-trick as Brazil took five wickets in six balls in the final over to win a dramatic one-run victory over Canada in the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

It was a feat never accomplished in a women’s T20 international.

Just back from a stint playing professionally in Dubai, Cardoso, a natural athlete with a powerfully compact physique, could well become one of the world’s top players, Featherstone said.

The young phenom, now 17, takes it all in stride.

“Oh my gosh, what did I do to get here?” she said with a laugh near the national team’s training center, donated by the city government.

Brazil’s women are 28th in the T20 international rankings, and are aiming a lot higher.

They have won four of the past five South American championships, and with success comes cash from the International Cricket Council and sponsors.

Cricket Brasil’s annual budget has grown from about US$5,000 a decade ago to US$350,000, enabling the organization to launch a trainee coach program and send promising talent to university.

Cricket has been life-changing for players like 20-year-old Lindsay Mariano.

“Before I played, I didn’t even have a passport,” she said, on a break from training for the national team’s upcoming African tour. “Now, I’ve traveled around the world thanks to cricket.”