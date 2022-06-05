Scrumhalf Brad Weber yesterday scored a try in each half to help the Waikato Chiefs to a 39-15 win over the NSW Waratahs to advance to the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, while the Blues crushed the Highlanders.
Weber scored a magnificent opening try in the sixth minute to begin a dominant performance by the Chiefs, who led 27-10 at halftime.
He completed his double in the 64th minute, reviving the Chiefs as they were in the middle of a scoring lull.
Photo: AFP
Backrower Luke Jacobson and center Alex Nankivell also scored in the first half, while No. 8 Pita-Gus Sowakula added to Weber’s second try to complete a five-tries-to-two win.
The Chiefs now face the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch in next weekend’s semi-finals. The Crusaders beat the Queensland Reds 37-15 on Friday.
The other two semi-finalists were determined when Blues beat the eighth-placed Highlanders in Auckland and the fourth-placed ACT Brumbies beat the fifth-placed Wellington Hurricanes 35-25 in Canberra.
The top-ranked Blues shook off a sluggish start to beat the Highlanders 35-6 and ensure a home semi-final, with the Brumbies to travel.
The Blues were barely able to get out of their own half in the first 20 minutes and took 31 minutes to score the first try of their quarterfinal match.
“What an awesome challenge, playing the defending champions at home,” Weber said. “We’ve beaten them once down there this season, so let’s make it two. It’s incredibly satisfying to win a home quarter-final. We haven’t had one here in my experience and I’ve been here 10 years, 110 games now.”
The Chiefs were outstanding in the physical aspects of yesterday’s game. They carried the ball powerfully, crashing into tackles and flooding the breakdown area, allowing them to quickly recycle possession.
The Waratahs lead the tournament in forcing turnovers, mostly through the work of flankers Michael Hooper and Charlie Gamble, but they were overshadowed yesterday by the Chiefs dominance at the tackle area.
The Chiefs also were physical in defense. Their crunching tackles often forced the Waratahs back behind the gain line.
While the Chiefs were clinical in attack, the Waratahs made too many errors in attacking positions.
“The Chiefs are a classy outfit and they’ve had the wood on us all year,” Waratahs captain Jake Gordon said. “They’re just really hard to contain when they get that front-foot ball and in turnover attack they’re exceptional.”
Weber’s opening try was a superb example from a set piece. The Chiefs deliberately over-threw an attacking lineout; the ball went to flyhalf Bryn Gatland who handed off a short pass to Weber and he ran through a massive hole in the Waratahs’ defense to score under the posts.
The Waratahs hit back immediately with a try to winger Dylan Pietsch, who ran onto a grubber kick from fullback Ben Donaldson, but the Chiefs touched down twice more before halftime, through Jacobson who drove through a rolling maul from a lineout and Nankivell, who capitalized on a loose pass from Waratahs’ flyhalf Tane Edmed.
The Waratahs began the second half with a try that swept almost the length of the field. They won a turnover close to their goal line, Hooper broke out and passed to backrower Will Harris who carried the ball 70m to score.
The Chiefs took 24 minutes to score their first try of the second half through Weber and Sowakula completed an emphatic win.
Four Taiwanese taekwondo athletes, including an ailing Olympic medalist competing in an unfamiliar weight class, won medals at the Taekwondo Austrian Open in Innsbruck. Gold medals went to Hsu Hao-yu in the men’s under-63kg class and Ma Yu-hsin in the women’s under-49kg class, while Lin Wei-chun in the women’s under-53kg class and Olympian Lo Chia-ling in the women’s under-62kg class both won bronze, team coach Liu Tsung-ta said on Monday. That Lo even competed was already a victory of sorts, he said. It was Lo’s first public event since bagging a bronze medal for Taiwan in the women’s under-57kg event at the Tokyo
China’s Zheng Qinwen said severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock French Open win against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday and left her “wishing I was a man.” Zheng, just 19 and playing in her first Roland Garros, took the first set off the top seed before slipping to a 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 defeat in their last-16 tie. The world No. 74 had needed a medical timeout to strap her injured right leg early in the second set, but she said that was the least of her concerns. “It’s just girl things,” Zheng said, referring to her
A team of three Taiwanese dancers, as well as two teammates from their defeated quarter-final and semi-final opponents, has won the breakdancing team event at FISE Montpellier in southern France — one of the biggest international competitions in the world of extreme sports. The top-placing Taiwanese dancers were Lilma Liu, Lo Kuo-chuan and Quake Chan, better known by their respective stage names Bboy Lilma, Bboy What21 and Bboy Quake. The trio participated in the FISE Breaking Battle Challenge Crew event on Saturday. The event followed the so-called “lucky loser” format whereby the team that wins its quarter-final matchup selects a dancer from the
KING OF CLAY: Djokovic was expected to benefit from the colder, slower conditions, but Nadal’s performance, which included 57 winners, thrilled spectators in Paris Rafael Nadal in the early hours yesterday edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. The 13-time Roland Garros champion won the pair’s 59th career meeting 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) after a quarter-final that lasted 4 hours, 12 minutes on a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year’s winner Djokovic at 1:16am to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev tomorrow. “I’m very emotional. For me it’s incredible to play here,” Nadal said. “Playing against him is always an amazing challenge...