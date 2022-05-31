Jai Hindley had the sweetest of family reunions on Sunday, winning the Giro d’Italia in front of his parents after not having seen them since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Australian Hindley became the first man from his nation to win the Italian Grand Tour by snatching the pink jersey on the penultimate stage before rolling into the final-day time trial in Verona to seal a memorable win.
The 26-year-old’s family celebrated in the city’s ancient Roman Arena when he lifted the trophy, capping a great victory for cyclist and nation. Before Sunday he had not seen his family since after the Sun Tour way back in February 2020, after which he was in his home town of Perth “for less than 24 hours” before heading back to Europe.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I didn’t know that was the last time I was going to be back home for a couple of years,” Hindley told reporters. “Then a few day ago I found out that my parents were going to be coming to the finish and I was really blown away, to not see your parents for two-and-a-half years is unbelievable. To have them at the finish in the Arena today was special. Really special. I think at the end of the year I’ll go home and savor every minute of it.”
Hindley claimed his win by holding off Richard Carapaz in Sunday’s time trial, a skill which was once his weak point and which cost him victory at the 2020 Giro.
He said that he had worked on his technique with his team Bora Hansgrohe, and banished the memory of his painful last-stage collapse in the time trial two years ago, when he conceded the Giro to Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart on the final day.
“I went to California, to this specialized headquarters, spent quite a bit of time in the wind tunnel trying to work on better positions on the new set up and I think it’s helped a lot,” he said.
Hindley said that he might take a stab at this year’s Vuelta a Espana and is also eyeing a place in the world championships, which are to be held in New South Wales, Australia, in September.
“I think it would be a great event and it’s not every day you get to do the worlds in your home country, especially when you’re from Oz. So yeah, I’m super keen to be in that team,” he said. “I think after today I’ll take it easy for a bit, sink some beers, park up and just really savor the moment.”
French daredevil tightrope walker Nathan Paulin on Tuesday claimed a new world record as he completed a 2.2km trip to Mont Saint-Michel along a wire suspended between a crane and the famous abbey on the tidal island, his team said. Paulin, 28, let himself down on the wire just meters before the finish “for safety reasons” his entourage said. “He reached the stopping mark and so the [distance] record is beaten,” his spokeswoman, Laura Zhang, told reporters. Paulin started his walk at an elevation of about 100m in the late afternoon, secured to a safety line. It took him two hours to inch his
The Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is as close as can be — heading back to Miami all tied up at two wins apiece — but the individual games have been anything but, with huge leads, lengthy scoring droughts and blowouts. Boston on Monday scored 18 of the first 19 points on the way to a 102-82 victory in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series. The Celtics led by as many as 32 in the third quarter — a big gap, even for a series that has been full of them. “Sometimes when you have two
Should he win one of auto racing’s crown jewel races, Conor Daly would gladly take the seven-figure payout awarded to the Indianapolis 500 champion and deposit cash straight in his bank account. Oh, and throw in some digital dollars, too. “We have bitcoin bonuses in our contract, so [if] we win, then there will be some bitcoin floating my way,” Daly said, smiling. The IndyCar driver is among a growing number of athletes getting in the crypto game. At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship might still be a curious concept to the
EPIC THRILLER: Carlos Alcaraz, 19, is aiming to become just the eighth teenager to take a major men’s title — and break the stranglehold of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday saved a match point in a five-set French Open thriller. Alcaraz, widely tipped as a title contender, rallied from the brink to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after 4 hours and 34 minutes. “I feel tired,” Alcaraz said. “It was a great battle, a great match — and we fought until the last point.” The 19-year-old Alcaraz is attempting to become just the eighth teenager to capture a major men’s title, but he was pushed to the limit by Ramos-Vinolas, 15 years his elder and whose best performance at a