The Taichung Wagor Suns and the Kaohsiung Aquas are to face off in the T1 League’s inaugural playoff finals tomorrow, after winning their respective semi-final series over the weekend.
On Friday, the Aquas overcame a third-quarter scare to defeat the Taipei-based Taiwan Beer Herobears 99-93, while the Suns on Saturday outlasted the New Taipei CTBC DEA 80-75 in the final game of their best-of-three semi-final series.
The Aquas swept the Herobears, after beating them 114-91 at Kaohsiung Fongshan Stadium on Wednesday. The Suns on Tuesday last week beat DEA 102-96 in their first game at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium, but DEA forced a third game after beating Taichung 118-96 on Thursday at New Taipei City’s Hsinchuang Gymnasium.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
The first two games of the best-of-five playoff series are to be played in Kaohsiung tomorrow and Thursday, followed by Game 3 in Taichung on Saturday. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, would be in Taichung on Monday and Kaohsiung on Wednesday next week.
“It’s going to be a big battle,” Suns head coach Iurgi Caminos said after Saturday’s game. “At the same time, we know that we are able to beat them and this is important for us.”
The Suns led for most of Saturday’s game until DEA center Kevin Allen tied it 65-65 with about seven-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Suns responded with a 13-4 run to widen the deficit to 78-69 with only 2 minutes, 17 seconds remaining, forcing New Taipei City to call a time-out, but the Suns managed to hold on to the lead to end DEA’s season.
DEA shooting guard Hsieh Ya-hsuan led all scorers with 23 points, while Suns guard Anthony Tucker and forward Sani Sakakini led their team with 17 points each.
In the P.League+, the Formosa Taishin Dreamers on Saturday overpowered the New Taipei Kings 100-85 at Hsinchuang Gymnasium in the league’s final regular-season game.
The Dreamers finished the regular season with a 19-11 record and enter the four-team playoffs as the second seeds, behind the Hsinchu JKO Lioneers, while the Taipei Fubon Braves are third seeds, followed by the Kings.
The playoffs start on Friday with the Lioneers hosting the Kings at Hsinchu County Stadium in Game 1 of their five-game series, while the Dreamers are to play the Braves on Saturday.
Defending champions Taichung Blue Whale thrashed Taoyuan Mars 6-0 in Taiwanese women’s soccer over the weekend, while Hualien City rolled on with their fourth win to sit atop the league table. While Thai fullback Pitsamai Sornsai partnered with compatriot goalkeeper Nattaruja Muthtanawech on defense, Japanese midfielder Maho Tanaka opened the scoring for Blue Whale in Saturday’s match, kicking a screamer on a volley from outside the penalty box — her first goal of the season. The match remained 1-0 heading into the break, although Taoyuan Mars striker Ho Chia-huan, a student at Hsing Wu High School in New Taipei City, had good
The Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is as close as can be — heading back to Miami all tied up at two wins apiece — but the individual games have been anything but, with huge leads, lengthy scoring droughts and blowouts. Boston on Monday scored 18 of the first 19 points on the way to a 102-82 victory in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series. The Celtics led by as many as 32 in the third quarter — a big gap, even for a series that has been full of them. “Sometimes when you have two
French daredevil tightrope walker Nathan Paulin on Tuesday claimed a new world record as he completed a 2.2km trip to Mont Saint-Michel along a wire suspended between a crane and the famous abbey on the tidal island, his team said. Paulin, 28, let himself down on the wire just meters before the finish “for safety reasons” his entourage said. “He reached the stopping mark and so the [distance] record is beaten,” his spokeswoman, Laura Zhang, told reporters. Paulin started his walk at an elevation of about 100m in the late afternoon, secured to a safety line. It took him two hours to inch his
Should he win one of auto racing’s crown jewel races, Conor Daly would gladly take the seven-figure payout awarded to the Indianapolis 500 champion and deposit cash straight in his bank account. Oh, and throw in some digital dollars, too. “We have bitcoin bonuses in our contract, so [if] we win, then there will be some bitcoin floating my way,” Daly said, smiling. The IndyCar driver is among a growing number of athletes getting in the crypto game. At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship might still be a curious concept to the