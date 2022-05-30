Suns and Aquas to face off in the first T1 playoff finals

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taichung Wagor Suns and the Kaohsiung Aquas are to face off in the T1 League’s inaugural playoff finals tomorrow, after winning their respective semi-final series over the weekend.

On Friday, the Aquas overcame a third-quarter scare to defeat the Taipei-based Taiwan Beer Herobears 99-93, while the Suns on Saturday outlasted the New Taipei CTBC DEA 80-75 in the final game of their best-of-three semi-final series.

The Aquas swept the Herobears, after beating them 114-91 at Kaohsiung Fongshan Stadium on Wednesday. The Suns on Tuesday last week beat DEA 102-96 in their first game at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium, but DEA forced a third game after beating Taichung 118-96 on Thursday at New Taipei City’s Hsinchuang Gymnasium.

The New Taipei CTBC DEA’s Lin Wei-han, left, attempts to defend against the Taichung Wagor Suns’ Ting Sheng-ju during Game 3 of their T1 League playoff semi-final in Taichung on Saturday. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

The first two games of the best-of-five playoff series are to be played in Kaohsiung tomorrow and Thursday, followed by Game 3 in Taichung on Saturday. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, would be in Taichung on Monday and Kaohsiung on Wednesday next week.

“It’s going to be a big battle,” Suns head coach Iurgi Caminos said after Saturday’s game. “At the same time, we know that we are able to beat them and this is important for us.”

The Suns led for most of Saturday’s game until DEA center Kevin Allen tied it 65-65 with about seven-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Suns responded with a 13-4 run to widen the deficit to 78-69 with only 2 minutes, 17 seconds remaining, forcing New Taipei City to call a time-out, but the Suns managed to hold on to the lead to end DEA’s season.

DEA shooting guard Hsieh Ya-hsuan led all scorers with 23 points, while Suns guard Anthony Tucker and forward Sani Sakakini led their team with 17 points each.

In the P.League+, the Formosa Taishin Dreamers on Saturday overpowered the New Taipei Kings 100-85 at Hsinchuang Gymnasium in the league’s final regular-season game.

The Dreamers finished the regular season with a 19-11 record and enter the four-team playoffs as the second seeds, behind the Hsinchu JKO Lioneers, while the Taipei Fubon Braves are third seeds, followed by the Kings.

The playoffs start on Friday with the Lioneers hosting the Kings at Hsinchu County Stadium in Game 1 of their five-game series, while the Dreamers are to play the Braves on Saturday.