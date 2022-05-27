Nicolo Zaniolo’s goal on Wednesday earned AS Roma a first major European title in more than 60 years after a 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Albania, completing a unique European trophy haul for Jose Mourinho.
Roma coach Mourinho, who had previously won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Cup with other clubs, can now add the third-tier European title — the Italian side’s first trophy in 14 years — to his medal tally.
The 22-year-old Zaniolo earned Roma the victory with an expertly taken finish in the 32nd minute, as he became the first Italian to score in a European final since Filippo Inzaghi against Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final.
Photo: AP
Roma, whose only previous continental title was the old Fairs Cup in 1961, held off a spirited comeback from their Dutch opponents, who were twice denied by the woodwork in the second half.
That ensured that Mourinho became the first manager to win a European trophy with four clubs, after previous successes at Porto, Inter and Manchester United.
“We are a real team, we proved that. Now we have to celebrate and then start again, which is always difficult after a great victory, but a real team wins, celebrates and starts again,” AS Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini told Sky Sport Italia.
Given that Roma and Feyenoord came into the contest having secured Europa League places for next season through their domestic league position, the match was all about the glory in Tirana.
Early on it looked like there was only going to be one winner, as Roma dominated the opening exchanges, without troubling Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.
One chance was all they needed to hold the lead at halftime, with Zaniolo bringing the ball down on his chest before slotting home his first goal in all competitions since a hat-trick in the quarter-finals against Bodo/Glimt.
Zaniolo became the youngest Italian to score in a major European final since Alessandro Del Piero against Borussia Dortmund in the 1997 Champions League final.
Feyenoord, looking to be the first Dutch club to win a European competition in 20 years, since their 2002 UEFA Cup triumph, failed to really test Rui Patricio in the Roma goal in the opening period.
Yet they started the second half brightly, with Roma’s Gianluca Mancini diverting an early Feyenoord corner kick onto his own post.
Further chances came and went, but some last-ditch blocks and wasteful finishing ensured Roma’s long wait for a European trophy would end in Mourinho’s first season in the Italian capital.
“We really wanted to take that cup with us, to thank the supporters and to put Feyenoord back on the map, unfortunately it didn’t work out like that,” Bijlow said.
