For years, the virtual world of video games was the only place where Kenyan gamer Brian Diang’a felt safe from his abusive, alcoholic father and their unhappy home in Kibera, Africa’s largest slum.
“Gaming was my only escape,” Diang’a said, describing a childhood mired in poverty and violence.
Popularly known by his online avatar “Beast,” the 28-year-old discovered video games when he was nine.
Photo: AFP
“My dad had become an alcoholic and he would come back home in a drunken stupor and beat up my mom. Home became somewhere I did not want to be,” Diang’a said.
His daily visits to gaming dens worried his mother, who believed they were a bad influence on her son and a distraction from his schoolwork.
“I would receive a beating from my mom every time she found me in these gaming parlors,” Diang’a said.
Far from being a gateway to the world of drugs and crime, his childhood pursuit has instead taken him to tournaments and offered lucrative opportunities to work with tech brands.
Today, he earns about 50,000 Kenyan shillings (US$429) per month in a country where youth unemployment remains a huge problem.
Diang’a never imagined that his childhood passion could lead to a professional career — until 2013.
“I bumped onto YouTube videos where I saw gamers abroad playing Mortal Kombat — a game that I frequently played to pass time — and getting paid up to US$5,000 to compete,” he said.
So he decided to try and join their ranks.
Diang’a is one of several Kenyan gamers trying to find their feet in a multibillion-dollar industry that is slowly making its way onto international platforms such as the inaugural Commonwealth e-sports championships, which is expected to feature Kenyan participation.
However, they are outliers in a society that has traditionally seen academic performance or exceptional athletic ability as the only route to success.
Law graduate Sylvia Gathoni said her gaming accomplishments surprised her parents.
In 2018, Gathoni, who plays Tekken under the name “Queen Arrow,” became the first Kenyan gamer to be signed by an international team, and is currently contracted to US-based UYU.
“The older generation has been wired to think that to be successful you have to go through a specified path which is — go to school, work hard in your academics and then pursue a particular career,” Gathoni said.
The sector faces major hurdles in Africa, such as slow Internet speeds and police scrutiny.
“There’s no structure at the moment, it is simply a group of friends who come together to play,” tournament organizer Ronny Lusigi. “For video gaming to transition into e-sports, it has to be organized and competitive.”
Nevertheless Diang’a, who now mentors young gamers in Kibera and organizes tournaments around Kenya, hopes to see video gaming “explode in Africa.”
“Gaming kept me sane while everything was falling apart. I want to see more people enter this culture of gaming,” he said.
Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) yesterday beat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in their women’s singles semi-final match to advance to today’s final at the Thailand Open. The top-seeded Tai overcame a 10-21 first-game loss to seventh seed and former world champion Ratchanok to dominate the final two games 21-13, 21-19 in 58 minutes of play at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. World No. 2 Tai is today to face world No. 4 Chen Yufei of China. Chen yesterday bested Pusarla Venkata Sindhu 21-17, 21-16 to secure her spot in the final of the Super 500 tournament. On Friday, Tai overpowered China’s He Bingjiao 21-10,
Politicians are meant to kiss babies, not crash into children, but on the campaign trail yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison barrelled into a young boy during a friendly kickaround, eliciting a chorus of stunned “ooohs” and “aaaws” from spectators. Morrison was playing five-a-side soccer in northern Tasmania, where he is trawling for votes ahead of Saturday’s election. At first, Morrison — shorn of his jacket, but still sporting a shirt and tie — sauntered around the field somewhat aimlessly, trying to get a toe on the ball here and there as it ping-ponged from boy to boy. However, then the 54-year-old stepped
Wimbledon, widely regarded as the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, was on Friday stripped of ranking points by the sport’s main tours in a move that threatens to reduce the Grand Slam to the status of a high-profile exhibition event. The decision by the ATP and WTA was in response to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine. “It is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022,” an ATP statement said. “Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a
Faced with a machete, a fighter leaps and locks his legs around another man’s neck, bringing him crashing down to a cacophony of cheers. This is vovinam, Vietnam’s acrobatic martial art with roots dating back to the country’s struggle for independence, and it is showing at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games for the first time since 2013. Proponents are trained to use not only their hands and legs to grapple a rival to the ground, but also fend off assailants armed with blades. Short for “Vo Viet Nam” (literally “Vietnamese martial arts”) it was inspired by nationalists who sought an end to the