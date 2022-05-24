Defending champions Taichung Blue Whale thrashed Taoyuan Mars 6-0 in Taiwanese women’s soccer over the weekend, while Hualien City rolled on with their fourth win to sit atop the league table.
While Thai fullback Pitsamai Sornsai partnered with compatriot goalkeeper Nattaruja Muthtanawech on defense, Japanese midfielder Maho Tanaka opened the scoring for Blue Whale in Saturday’s match, kicking a screamer on a volley from outside the penalty box — her first goal of the season.
The match remained 1-0 heading into the break, although Taoyuan Mars striker Ho Chia-huan, a student at Hsing Wu High School in New Taipei City, had good opportunities.
Photo courtesy of CTFA
Two minutes into the second half, a blunder by Mars goalkeeper Wu Shao-hua gifted the opposition, with Blue Whale midfielder Chiang Tzu-shan slotting into the open net to double the lead.
A few moments later, Tanaka hit another fierce volley from long range. While Wu made an initial stop, Blue Whale forward Chang Chi-lang sent the rebound home to put the hosts up by three.
Slipping through Mars’ defense, Blue Whale striker Su Yu-hsuan made it 4-0 on a header, with less than eight minutes on the clock. Just before the end of regulation, she fired home from inside the penalty box for her brace.
In added time, Thai fullback Sornsai tapped in an easy point from a corner kick for the 6-0 win against Taoyuan Mars.
In other action on Saturday, Hualien City extended their winning streak to four — firmly holding on to first place — with a 1-0 rout over hosts Kaohsiung Sunny Bank.
Hualien striker Tso Li-ling dribbled around two Kaohsiung defenders and rolled the ball past the goalkeeper in the 24th minute for the only goal of the game.
Saturday’s other match saw Taipei Bravo Bear captain Lin Ya-han knock in a header against FC Hang Yuan early on.
Just before intermission, Hang Yuan fullback Chen Ying-hui was tripped in the penalty box and awarded a spot-kick, which she fired home, ending the game in a 1-1 draw.
Yesterday in men’s soccer — the Taiwan Football Premier League — visitors Tainan TSG played out a 0-0 draw with Taichung Futuro.
While TSG’s frontline — Chen Juei-chieh, former Golden Boot winner Marc Fenelus and Ivorian midfielder Ange Samuel — had good opportunities, Futuro goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh was equal to the task.
Futuro’s attacking force had Haitian striker Benchy Estama, last season’s Most Valuable Player Wu Chun-ching and Japanese forward Shohei Yokoyama to test TSG goalkeeper Lee Kuan-pei, but neither side could find the net.
The other Sunday contest had Leopard Cat FC hanging on to third by beating AC Taipei 2-0.
